NGP VAN Launches New Mobilize Features to Power the Next Era of Volunteer-Led Organizing

New Volunteer Host Hub and Waitlist Automation tools help campaigns and organizations turn supporter energy into sustained action

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations, today announced the launch of two new features for Mobilize, a Volunteer Host Hub and automated waitlist functionality designed to help organizations scale volunteer-driven organizing and streamline event management.

The announcement builds on Mobilize's recent product updates to better capture supporter demand and streamline event planning . Together, these investments strengthen Mobilize's position as the movement's leading destination for Democratic and progressive volunteer-driven organizing by making it easier for supporters not only to attend events but to lead them while helping organizers maximize turnout and reduce manual administrative work.

"Every major organizing moment reinforces the same reality: Democratic and progressive organizers do not just want to attend events — they want meaningful ways to lead and engage," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager at NGP VAN. "These new Mobilize features help organizations scale grassroots leadership while making it easier for organizers to keep events full and turn supporter enthusiasm into sustained action."

The new Volunteer Host Hub creates a dedicated home for supporters interested in hosting events on behalf of campaigns, unions, advocacy groups, and grassroots organizations. Available at mobilize.us/volunteerhost, the new experience allows volunteers to browse campaigns actively seeking hosts, filter opportunities by organization or date, and quickly understand how to get involved.

Until now, Mobilize's public-facing experience was primarily designed around helping supporters find events to attend. The new hub creates a parallel entry point for volunteers ready to take on leadership roles and support distributed organizing efforts nationwide.

Volunteer hosts already account for nearly one in five sign-ups across the Mobilize platform, with more than 3,000 new volunteer hosts joining every month. Some democratic and progressive organizations and causes increasingly rely on volunteer-led events to expand organizing capacity beyond what staff teams alone can support.

NGP VAN also announced the launch of automated waitlist advancement for Mobilize events. With the new functionality enabled, supporters on a waitlist are automatically moved into open spots as cancellations occur, eliminating the need for organizers to manually track openings and contact attendees one by one. Since launch, more than 2,800 supporters have been moved off Mobilize waitlists and into confirmed event spots, across hundreds of events — recovering demand that previously would have bounced.

The update is designed to help organizations keep events at full capacity, especially during moments of heightened volunteer demand, while creating a more transparent first-come, first-served experience for supporters.

"These launches reflect how Mobilize continues evolving to meet the needs of modern organizing," said Sofia El Gharbi, Group Product Manager at NGP VAN. "Whether it's helping supporters step into leadership roles through distributed hosting or ensuring organizers can seamlessly fill every available event spot, these tools are designed to remove friction and help organizations convert momentum into meaningful participation."

The announcement builds on recent Mobilize momentum following record-breaking organizing activity surrounding nationwide May Day actions earlier this month, during which organizers used the platform to coordinate thousands of events and generate tens of thousands of volunteer sign-ups.

To learn more about Mobilize, visit mobilize.us

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

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SOURCE NGP VAN