NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2023-2027: Growth Opportunities led by Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd, Brooks Automation Inc - Technavio

Dec 12, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NGS-based RNA-seq market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,753.73 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 15.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The NGS-based RNA-seq Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Brooks Automation Inc.
- DNASTAR Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Hamilton Bonaduz AG
- Illumina Inc.
- Precigen Inc.
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- PierianDx Inc.
- Psomagen Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of NGS-based RNA-seq market
- The market is segmented by end-user (academic and research centers, clinical research, pharma companies, and hospitals), and technology (sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and others).
- Based on end-user, the academic and research centers segment became the market's largest segment in 2022.
- Significant investments made by both private and public organizations are the driving factors for the promotion of the market for next-generation sequencing-based RNA sequencing associated with research institutes.
The increased adoption of next-generation sequencing methods is the key factor driving the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market growth.
Next-generation sequencing has grown in recent years because of the decrease in cost. Market participants such as Illumina, Inc., and Roche have produced game-changing sequencing technologies that have reduced costs and time. Furthermore, the number of service providers has grown, and these companies are providing next-generation sequencing at a cheaper cost. Rapid advances in next-generation sequencing techniques, as well as the development of a human genome database, have enabled vendors to provide rapid diagnostic services by studying the entire human genome's structure, function, and organization. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecasted period.
Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries)
The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
- APAC, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The need for early diagnosis of diseases like cancer has increased due to the development of next-generation sequencing, which has decreased the cost of genome sequencing. The expansion of the next-generation sequencing business in the region is also greatly aided by the presence of conglomerate firms like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PerkinElmer as well as the increased emphasis on genome mapping studies.
- In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most APAC, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. However, in 2021, the demand for addiction therapeutics rebounded from offline retail stores as regional activities resumed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drives and the subsequent lifting of lockdown restrictions. Furthermore, improvements in molecular biology that have improved sequencing processes are expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market.
What are the key data covered in this NGS-based RNA-seq market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the NGS-based RNA-seq market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market vendors
NGS-based RNA-seq Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
158
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.34%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,753.73 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
15.1
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key countries
US, Singapore, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Precigen Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., PierianDx Inc., Psomagen Inc., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Healthcare" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global NGS-based RNA-seq market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global NGS-based RNA-seq market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Acamedic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Acamedic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Acamedic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Acamedic and research centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Acamedic and research centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Clinical research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Clinical research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Pharma companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharma companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharma companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Pharma companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pharma companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 7.3 Sequencing by synthesis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Sequencing by synthesis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Sequencing by synthesis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Sequencing by synthesis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Sequencing by synthesis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Ion semiconductor sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Ion semiconductor sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Ion semiconductor sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Ion semiconductor sequencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Ion semiconductor sequencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Brooks Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Brooks Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Brooks Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Brooks Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Brooks Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Eurofins Scientific SE
- Exhibit 132: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus
- 12.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Exhibit 137: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 140: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Hamilton Bonaduz AG
- Exhibit 142: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Key offerings
- 12.9 Illumina Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Illumina Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Illumina Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Illumina Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Illumina Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
- Exhibit 150: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 PerkinElmer Inc.
- Exhibit 153: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Psomagen Inc.
- Exhibit 158: Psomagen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Psomagen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Psomagen Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 QIAGEN NV
- Exhibit 161: QIAGEN NV - Overview
- Exhibit 162: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: QIAGEN NV - Key news
- Exhibit 164: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings
- 12.14 Takara Bio Inc.
- Exhibit 165: Takara Bio Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Takara Bio Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: Takara Bio Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Tecan Trading AG
- Exhibit 168: Tecan Trading AG - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Tecan Trading AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Tecan Trading AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Tecan Trading AG - Segment focus
- 12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 176: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Zymo Research Corp.
- Exhibit 177: Zymo Research Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 178: Zymo Research Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 179: Zymo Research Corp. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 185: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations
