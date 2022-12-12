NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2023-2027: Growth Opportunities led by Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd, Brooks Automation Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NGS-based RNA-seq market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,753.73 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 15.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global NGS-based RNA-seq Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The NGS-based RNA-seq Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Brooks Automation Inc.

DNASTAR Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Illumina Inc.

Precigen Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PierianDx Inc.

Psomagen Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of NGS-based RNA-seq market

The market is segmented by end-user (academic and research centers, clinical research, pharma companies, and hospitals), and technology (sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and others).

Based on end-user, the academic and research centers segment became the market's largest segment in 2022.

Significant investments made by both private and public organizations are the driving factors for the promotion of the market for next-generation sequencing-based RNA sequencing associated with research institutes.

The increased adoption of next-generation sequencing methods is the key factor driving the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market growth.

Next-generation sequencing has grown in recent years because of the decrease in cost. Market participants such as Illumina, Inc., and Roche have produced game-changing sequencing technologies that have reduced costs and time. Furthermore, the number of service providers has grown, and these companies are providing next-generation sequencing at a cheaper cost. Rapid advances in next-generation sequencing techniques, as well as the development of a human genome database, have enabled vendors to provide rapid diagnostic services by studying the entire human genome's structure, function, and organization. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecasted period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries)

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The need for early diagnosis of diseases like cancer has increased due to the development of next-generation sequencing, which has decreased the cost of genome sequencing. The expansion of the next-generation sequencing business in the region is also greatly aided by the presence of conglomerate firms like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PerkinElmer as well as the increased emphasis on genome mapping studies.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most APAC, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. However, in 2021, the demand for addiction therapeutics rebounded from offline retail stores as regional activities resumed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drives and the subsequent lifting of lockdown restrictions. Furthermore, improvements in molecular biology that have improved sequencing processes are expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market.

What are the key data covered in this NGS-based RNA-seq market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the NGS-based RNA-seq market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market vendors

NGS-based RNA-seq Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,753.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, Singapore, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Precigen Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., PierianDx Inc., Psomagen Inc., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global NGS-based RNA-seq market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global NGS-based RNA-seq market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Acamedic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Acamedic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Acamedic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Acamedic and research centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Acamedic and research centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Clinical research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Clinical research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Pharma companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharma companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharma companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Pharma companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pharma companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Sequencing by synthesis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Sequencing by synthesis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Sequencing by synthesis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Sequencing by synthesis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Sequencing by synthesis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Ion semiconductor sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Ion semiconductor sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Ion semiconductor sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Ion semiconductor sequencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Ion semiconductor sequencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Single-molecule real-time sequencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 120: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Brooks Automation Inc.

Exhibit 128: Brooks Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Brooks Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Brooks Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Brooks Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 132: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 133: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 135: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

12.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 137: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 140: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Exhibit 142: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Key offerings

12.9 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 145: Illumina Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Illumina Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Illumina Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Illumina Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Exhibit 150: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 153: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Psomagen Inc.

Exhibit 158: Psomagen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Psomagen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Psomagen Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 161: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 162: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 164: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

12.14 Takara Bio Inc.

Exhibit 165: Takara Bio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Takara Bio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Takara Bio Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Tecan Trading AG

Exhibit 168: Tecan Trading AG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Tecan Trading AG - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Tecan Trading AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Tecan Trading AG - Segment focus

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Zymo Research Corp.

Exhibit 177: Zymo Research Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Zymo Research Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Zymo Research Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

