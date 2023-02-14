NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030 at a 20.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.7% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sample Preparation segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $579 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR

The NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$579 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GATC Biotech AG

Illumina, Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

RNA-Seq: An Introduction

A Prelude to NGS-based RNA-seq Market

North America : The Largest Market for NGS-based RNA-seq

: The Largest Market for NGS-based RNA-seq NGS-based RNA-seq - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

NGS-based RNA-seq Market Drivers and Restraints

Recent Advances in RNA Sequence Analysis

Select Players of NGS-based RNA-seq Market

Rise in Research Grants to Improve Activities in NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Technique

Application of RNA-Seq in Precision Medicine

Next Generation Sequencing in Cancer Research

Next Generation Sequencing for Transcriptomic Profiling

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rg6iyv-based-rna?w=5

