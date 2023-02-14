NGS Library Preparation Market to Reach $3.62 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'NGS Library Preparation Market By Product (Kits, Reagents, Instruments), Sequencing Type (Genome, Exome, Targeted), Application (Diagnostics, Discovery), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the NGS library preparation market is projected to reach $3.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) enables parallel sequencing of millions of small DNA fragments for low per-base costs in a short time. It provides information about the composition of complex DNA samples and is used for almost all genomic applications. The library preparation is the first step of the next generation sequencing in which the nucleic acid material is converted into standard libraries suitable for loading onto a sequencing instrument. In a typical NGS library preparation protocol, libraries are created by fragmenting DNA and adding specialized adapters to both ends. Many companies offer kits & reagents for this process.

The declining costs of sequencing, the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, the increasing utilization of NGS in diagnostics, and the increasing R&D investments are the key factors driving the growth of the NGS library preparation market. Furthermore, the increasing applications of next-generation sequencing and the rising number of collaborations between companies to develop library preparation protocols are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, budget constraints in developing countries are a restraining factor for the market's growth. Additionally, limited expertise and sequencing capabilities of mid and small-sized laboratories and regulatory & standardization concerns in diagnostic testing are major challenges for market growth.

Growing automation to offer significant opportunities for NGS library preparation market

Library preparation activities such as DNA extraction, quantification, fragmentation, normalization, purification, and quality control are labor-intensive and slow down the generation of sequencing data. Although most procedures are carried out with the use of a kit, creating a library for whole genome sequencing takes time and effort.

The automation of NGS library preparation increases process efficiency and generates more consistent and reproducible results. It also helps reduce turnaround times, despite expanding sample workloads. With the increasing application of NGS in various fields, manual NGS library preparation is considered a highly labor-intensive task. Automating NGS library preparation helps researchers improve their library quality and achieve consistent yields, enabling the generation of reliable and reproducible NGS data. It also enhances efficiency in terms of time and cost. The risk of contamination is greatly reduced by reducing human interactions with the reagents and samples.

Companies are collaborating to create methods for automating NGS library preparation. Thus, the automation of NGS library preparation is expected to streamline NGS workflow and offer significant growth opportunities for the NGS library preparation market.

The NGS library preparation market is segmented by Product [Reagents & Consumables (Library Preparation Kits {DNA Library Preparation Kits and RNA Library Preparation Kits}, and Other Reagents & Consumables), and Instruments & Workstations], by Application [Disease Diagnostics (Cancer Diagnostics, Reproductive Health Diagnostics, Infectious Diseases Diagnostics, Other Disease Diagnostics Applications), Drug Discovery, and Other Applications), by Sequencing Type (Targeted Genome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and Other Sequencing Types), End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Centres, and Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2023, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to account for the larger share of the NGS library preparation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the recurrent requirement of reagents & consumables of the NGS library preparation process, increased demand for automated NGS library preparation kits, and increased penetration of NGS for genomic analysis.

Based on application, in 2023, the disease diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market. NGS has recently gained traction in diagnosing infectious diseases, immunological disorders, and hereditary disorders. It is also widely used for noninvasive prenatal diagnosis and therapeutic decision-making for somatic cancers. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased utilization of NGS technology in clinical laboratories to improve their ability to diagnose rare genetic abnormalities, perform genetic profiling for precision oncology, and detect pathogens in infectious diseases.

Based on sequencing type, in 2023, the targeted sequencing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market. Targeted sequencing is a rapid and cost-effective method to detect known and novel variants in selected genes. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as increased applications in identifying primary immunodeficiencies and specific gene-associated diseases.

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market. Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories are among the major end users of NGS technology. Genomic sequencing enables clinicians to make improved diagnostic and treatment decisions. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increased utilization of NGS in hospitals & diagnostic laboratories due to a growing need for viral genome sequencing to identify and track viruses' mutations. In addition, the growing penetration of NGS as a diagnostic tool for oncology, inherited diseases, and infectious diseases in hospitals & diagnostic laboratories is also driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the NGS library preparation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region of the global NGS library preparation market. The fast growth in this region is attributed to the increasing penetration of NGS for various clinical applications in countries like China, Japan, and Singapore, the improving healthcare infrastructure, high patient population with various genetic diseases, and growing investments in the region.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the geographic presence and key strategic developments of leading market players during 2020–2022. The NGS library preparation market has witnessed several new product launches, approvals, partnerships & agreements, and acquisitions in recent years.

Some of the key players dominating the NGS library preparation market are Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter Inc. (U.S.) (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Product

Reagents & Consumables

Library Preparation Kits



DNA Library Preparation Kits





RNA Library Preparation Kits



Other Reagents & Consumables

Instruments & Workstations

Note: Other reagents & consumables include various extraction kits, amplification kits, consumables, and laboratory reagents.

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Application

Disease Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics



Reproductive Health Diagnostics



Infectious Disease Diagnostics



Other Disease Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

Note: Other disease diagnostic applications include applications in cardiovascular diseases, detection of genetic aberrations in neurological disorders, rare diseases, metabolic and immune disorders, and foodborne illnesses.

Note: Other applications include basic research (genomics, molecular biology, and other life sciences), agriculture & animal research, and forensics & food microbiology.

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Sequencing Type

Targeted Genome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Other Sequencing Types

Note: Other sequencing types include degradome sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) sequencing, and methylation sequencing.

NGS Library Preparation Market, by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Centres

Others End Users

Note: Other end users include forensic laboratories & security agencies, the food industry, and the agriculture industry.

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

