NGS Sample Preparation Market Is Set To Reach $5,501.2 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global NGS sample preparation market was worth around $1,598.8 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach $5,501.2 million by 2030, according to P&S Intlligrowing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030, says P&S Intelligence. Due to the rise in medical research activities and the presence of prominent technology suppliers, the APAC market is expected to archive the fastest growth in the near future. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a high-throughput technology that may be used to learn about any organism at the transcriptomic, genomic, or epigenetic level.

The pandemic has had a positive influence on the market. To study the virus's structure, the genomic sequence of its etiological agent had to be rebuilt right away. Furthermore, the testing procedure for virus-infected persons has become easier owing to NGS, allowing healthcare experts to create tailored medications for their treatment.

Key Findings of NGS Sample Preparation Market Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation and C2I Genomics Inc., a cancer intelligence firm, confirmed a partnership in February 2022 to create whole-genome cancer reference materials.

to create whole-genome cancer reference materials. Agilent Technologies Inc. purchased Resolution Bioscience Inc., a company involved in the commercialization and development of NGS solutions, in April 2021 , to expand its precision oncology testing services to patients worldwide.

, to expand its precision oncology testing services to patients worldwide. The North American NGS sample preparation market accounts for the biggest revenue share, and it is predicted to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing R&D in NGS and its potential applications in clinical practices.

The market will also grow due to the significant expansion of the life sciences industry. The demand for NGS samples is driven by the industry's high adoption of improved technologies, growth in developing countries, and increase in scientific and technological skills.

In 2021, the DNA sequencing category held the largest market share, and this trend is projected to continue in the future. Because DNA sequencing is more cost-effective and faster than manual sequencing, it is the most-common use of NGS samples.

By 2030, the NGS sample preparation market is set to generate $2.2 billion in revenue from academic and research organizations. This is credited to the strong focus on R&D, which is why governments and private firms are increasing their research funding. Moreover, the development of new technologies and growing financial support for the enhancement of NGS products and services are propelling the market.

Browse detailed report on Global Next-Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size, Share, Competition Analysis, and Growth Prospects

In 2021, the consumables category dominated the market, and it is expected to continue its dominance in the future. The growing demand for testing and associated equipment and components, as well as the pertinent research in DNA, RNA, and whole-genome sequencing, supports the demand for consumables. Low-volume, kits, microplates, reagents, storage plates, and pipettes are some of the important consumables involved in sample preparation.

To gain a competitive advantage, key players in the NGS sample preparation market are forming alliances and acquiring companies. These players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, New England Biolabs Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., and Beckman Coulter Inc.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Consumables

Library preparation kits



Sample purification kits



Sample extraction and isolation kits



Target enrichment kits



Cleanup and selection kits



Microbiome DNA enrichment kits

Automated Workstations

Open systems



Closed systems

Standalone Automated Instruments

Fragment analyzers



Nucleic acid extraction/isolation systems



DNA selection instruments



DNA/RNA shearing instruments



Template preparation instruments



Ultrasonicators/Sonicators

Accessories

By Workflow

Library Preparation

Target Enrichment

Sample Extraction/Isolation

Fragmentation

Sample Quantification

Library Quantification

Quality Control (QC)

Pooling

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Human Genetics/Population Genetics

Others

By Application

DNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Methylation Sequencing

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

