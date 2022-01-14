NGT Academy (NexGenT Inc.) Featured in Season 1 of Going Public on Entrepreneur.com

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NGT Academy, a cyber and network security training platform, will appear on Going Public® on Tuesday, January 18, streaming on Entreprenur.com. This groundbreaking new series allows viewers watching to click-to-invest in emerging companies preparing for an IPO and gain ownership in featured companies as those companies launch their public offerings while the series unfolds. Company co-founders, Terry Kim and Jacob Hess are closing a skills gap in cybersecurity by providing individuals with the abilities, experience, and knowledge necessary to excel through the ranks of the IT industry even with zero experience.

NGT Academy

"Our programs are an important alternative to a four-year costly education as students can train in just 4 months to obtain the necessary skills and IT certifications to jumpstart their cyber career." said Terry Kim, co-founder and CEO at NGT Academy. "Crowdfunding our next fundraising round through a streaming TV show is really exciting for us. We believe the show will allow us to reach the masses and get our mission out into the public so that we can change many more lives and reach our goal of training the next 1 million cyber warriors much quicker."

The docuseries premieres next Tuesday on Entreprenur.com and will follow the inspiring back stories of a group of four diverse company founders on their capital raising journey. The program is hosted by Lauren Simmons, the youngest female trader on Wall Street, and only the second black woman in history to become an equity trader in the NYSE. The show will also feature prominent business leaders that will serve as mentors, including award-winning global entrepreneur Jeff Hoffman, Color Capital founder Jaimee Schmidt, and Josh Snow, founder of the leading oral cosmetics brand, Snow Oral Care.

NGT Academy is an essential service founded by two Air Force veterans who have trained thousands of engineers for the military. They have combined their military training framework around job readiness and made it available online so it can help more people secure jobs in the IT industry. The company is on a mission to help one million people find tech jobs by 2030. As the pandemic is forcing a great reshuffle in jobs, there will be an estimated 3.5 million cyber-security jobs open by 2025 (Source: Cybersecurity Ventures).

"We're proud to have programs that provide people with an affordable education and real-world skills training on the most important tech for their career path," said Jacob Hess, co-founder and CAO at NGT Academy. "Our goal is to fill the vacant IT and cybersecurity jobs by training people within months and challenging students to not only be adept in theoretical knowledge and industry certification, but also in practical application of skills needed to succeed in the workplace."



More information on NGT Academy's Going Public company profile can be found here. To learn more about NGT Academy, visit their website.

About NGT Academy

NGT Academy is an immersive, military-grade cybersecurity and IT professional training platform. The company was founded in 2016 by former tech instructors from the U.S. Air Force who trained thousands of engineers for the military with top security clearances. The founders have combined the military-style training philosophy of job readiness with more than 40 years (in total) of work experience across network engineering, cyber security, and systems engineering for the U.S. government, Cisco Systems, Arista Networks and Dimension Data. The result is an immersive program constructed to get NGT Academy students into careers in cyber and network security jobs within months rather than after years of traditional education. Learn more on their website, https://ngt.academy/

About "Going Public"

"Going Public" will stream to Entrepreneur.com's 20 million monthly visitors this Fall. It will be produced by Emmy-nominated production studio INE Entertainment, founded by Eric Day and Mark Koops, whose credits include "MasterChef" and "The Biggest Loser."

