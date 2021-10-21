Nguyet M. Tau, DMD, DABPD, FAAPD, Is Being Recognized By Continental Who's Who As A Trusted Pediatric Dentist For Her Phenomenal Work In The Field Of Dentistry And For Her Professional Excellence At Happy Teeth Dental Care, Pc, And Jack And Jill Pediatric Dentistry

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tau is a board-certified Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. She is highly trained in cavity prevention, tooth decay, and complete oral rehab, with over ten years of experience.

Nguyet M. Tau

Growing up, Dr. Tau knew from a young age that she wanted to work with children. In her current capacity, Dr. Tau practices at Happy Teeth Dental Care and Jack and Jill Pediatric Dentistry. She specializes in helping very young and highly anxious patients, as well as patients with special needs, who require extensive dental treatments. For these patients, she utilizes her admitting privileges to local hospitals, allowing her to care for her patients in a gentle and non-traumatizing manner. Dr. Tau finds it rewarding to see her young patients grow and conquer their dental fears over time.

Dr. Tau attended Brown University, graduating with Honors and receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies and Human Health. She next taught at St. Leo Middle School in Leominster, MA, where taught Science, English, and Math. Her love of working with children inspired her to attend Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Dental Medicine. She completed a Pediatric Dental Residency program from Boston University afterwards and, today, she continues her work at her alma mater as a Clinical Instructor of Pediatric Dentistry.

During initial appointments at Happy Teeth Dental Care, Dr. Tau will take time to listen to questions and concerns, review the child's complete dental history, take X-rays if necessary, discuss treatment options, and provide a checkup or cleaning. She currently practices with her brother and coworker, Dr. Nguyen Minh Tau, at Happy Teeth Dental Care and practices with her friend and colleague, Dr. Kamar Maria Baloul, at Jack and Jill Pediatric Dentistry.

Happy Teeth Dental Care is located at 135 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, MA, and Jack and Jill Pediatric Dentistry is located at 340 Wood Rd #288 in Braintree, MA. Highly-awarded practices, the offices are associated with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the International Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the Massachusetts Dental Society, and the Massachusetts Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their son. She has traveled with Kindness in Action, a dental group that provides dental treatment to under-served communities around the globe.

Dr. Tau would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her mentors along her journey: Dr. Wendy Cheney, Dr. Christopher Hughes, and Dr. John McManama.

For more information, visit www.happyteethdentalcare.com or www.jackandjillpd.com.

