NH Based, Outdoor Living Startup to be featured on National TV Program for Modern, DIY Fireplace Kits to Upgrade your Backyard Living Space

With all the extra time spent at home these days, homeowners are looking for projects to enhance their living space. Countless vacations have been cancelled and consumers are looking for a luxury experience they can enjoy without leaving home.

Enter the outdoor kitchen and fireplace. RTA produces ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchens and fire features that can be put together in one afternoon. Everything is included - and all shipped straight to your door.

Due to the rise in popularity of staycations, RTA has experienced significant growth in 2020. In fact, by the end of the year they are expected to have grown by 600%.

"The staycation has been a growing trend for the last 10 years. However, now more than ever homeowners are investing in outdoor kitchens and fire features to upgrade their backyard living space," said national sales director, James King.

Speaking about his RTA outdoor kitchen, Skip Bedell said, "RTA put together this system and it is absolutely mind-blowing how awesome this thing came out. It literally showed up in the driveway and in a matter of hours we put it all together in one day, a 22' L Shaped outdoor kitchen."

Even designing an RTA outdoor kitchen is a breeze. RTA outdoor living released a free online design software earlier this year to help homeowners realize their vision without all the planning typically involved. In a few clicks, a customer can have their custom outdoor kitchen designed with a quote on the way. For those interested, the design tool can be accessed here.

