NH Collection New York Madison Avenue To Take A Bite Out Of The Big Apple In April

Located in a building inspired by the Renaissance Revival architecture of the 1920's, the hotel exudes splendor, creativity and all the buzz of the city's Golden Age of Advertising. The NH Collection New York Madison Avenue will allow guests to soak in the ambience of 1950's Madison Avenue while enjoying all the conveniences of the new millennium. Its style is distinctly European, with a touch of eclectic elegance. That nostalgia carries through to the establishment's common areas, designed to foster convivial experiences. Warm rooms with welcoming fireplaces, areas for resting in comfort and quiet but vibrantly decorated work spaces are just a few of the lobby's charms.

Surrounded by some of the most emblematic skyscrapers of New York's skyline, most of the hotel's 288 rooms offer stunning city views. With an exceptional terrace looking out over the Empire State Building, the Presidential Suite will give its fortunate guests a stunning vantage point from which to view the soul of the city. Decorated with elegant furniture crafted from walnut wood, both the suites and the deluxe rooms are equipped with the brand's outstanding amenities, thus offering the highest standards of comfort.

Hugo Rovira, Managing Director for NH Hotel Group in Southern Europe and the US, said: "We are very pleased to be marking this new milestone opening in New York, raising our value proposition in the city with the introduction of our upper-upscale brand, NH Collection. The new NH Collection New York Madison Avenue embodies the spirit of this concept in the broadest sense: exceptional and meticulous attention to detail, first-class services, innovative premium products and next-generation technology, combined to create an unparalleled experience."

The ideal spot for exploring the city that never sleeps

NH Collection strives unfailingly to be an attractive source of inspiration for guests looking to discover all manner of experiences during their stays. For that reason, NH Hotel Group always places its establishments in fabulous and ideally-located areas of the city, surrounded by the most elegant and eclectic neighborhoods. The NH Collection New York Madison Avenue is located in one of the most exciting areas of Manhattan, close to the landmarks that make New York one of the top ten destinations anywhere in the world.

As well as providing the ideal starting point for walking to attractions such as Grand Central Station, Times Square, Bryant Park or Broadway, its location puts its guests just a few minutes away from vibrant neighborhoods such as the exclusive NoMad district. Also nearby are some of the Madison Avenue's most fashionable boutiques, as well as shopping meccas such as Saks 5th Avenue, Bloomingdale's and Macy's Herald Square.

For NH Hotel Group it is crucial that its guests enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience, marked by small and unexpected details that make all the difference, in turn making the NH Collection experience something truly extraordinary. To ensure its guests make the most of the endless leisure options New York offers, the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue will be staffed by a knowledgeable Guest Relations Manager to help with every need.

New York-style cocktails and a new twist on tea by NH

A strong commitment to providing creative, healthy and quality food and drink is another one of the hallmarks that sets NH Hotel Group's NH Collection brand apart. The new establishment will tempt its visitors to socialize in true Manhattan style in its swank cocktail bar, while sipping on meticulously-prepared, delightful concoctions.

Guests at the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue will also have the chance to discover the Group's new interpretation of afternoon tea at the hotel's exclusive Suite & Tea room, a comfortable area set aside for trying out top-notch infusions from all around the world, including the original Tea Gin & Tonic, accompanied by delicious sweet and savory snacks.

About NH Collection

NH Collection is NH Hotel Group's upper-upscale brand, noteworthy for its unique and emblematic hotels in the principle cities of Europe and Latin America. Based on the chain's premium value proposition, these hotels retain their local character to inspire and captivate their guests. Striving to go beyond ordinary, NH Collection Hotels are thoughtfully designed for those who want to make the most of their stays, enjoying extraordinary moments through unique, creative and innovative experiences.

At NH Collection hotels, the staff provides the utmost attention to detail, offering superior, personalized services to all of their guests. Whether traveling for business or leisure, NH Collection hotels offer inspiring, versatile venues for maximizing creativity and enjoyment.

