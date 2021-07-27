NH Collection NY Madison Avenue Celebrates Reopening Manhattan With Show-Stopping "Back to Broadway" Offer

"Broadway is New York City's cultural treasure, and we know how eager visitors are to return and experience the energy of the Theater District and its trademark marquees," says Hugo Rovira, Managing Director for NH Hotel Group in Southern Europe and the U.S. "We're excited to help shine a light on Broadway with this 'Back to Broadway' package and look forward to welcoming guests with our distinctly European style of service and hospitality when Broadway officially reopens in September.

The NH Collection New York Madison Avenue is located just steps away from Broadway, making it the ideal destination hotel for those hoping to take in the stage once the marquees light up again this fall. To celebrate the highly anticipated return of this iconic and integral part of New York City, the NH Collection New York Madison "Back to Broadway" Package includes a two- night stay at the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue, two tickets to the Broadway show of your choice, a private walking tour and 24/7 phone support. Packages start at $749 and include a minimum of a two-night stay and two tickets. Visit Beyond Times Square to book this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The NH Collection New York Madison Avenue debuted in June 2021 dedicated to supporting its Broadway neighbors. On June 16th, the hotel hosted "Stars in the House" co-hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley as they broadcast a live reunion of the 1992 cast of "Guys and Dolls" from the hotel's Presidential Suite that boasts and appropriately energized view of midtown from its balcony. All the stars of the original musical were on hand for the evening including Nathan Lane (who played Nathan Detroit), Peter Gallagher (Sky), Faith Prince (Adelaide), Josie de Guzman (Sarah), and Walter Bobbie (Nicely-Nicely Johnson). Surprise guest Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons (who played Benny Southstreet) dropped in to share stories and songs from the Tony- award winning revival. As always, fans tuned in to ask questions and pledge donations to the Actors Fund.

Solidifying their commitment to support the arts and their new Broadway neighbors, NH Collection matched all donations made during the show up to $10,000. As a result, the episode raised nearly $16,000 for The Actors Fund, bringing Stars within $15,000 of meeting their $1 million fundraising goal to support actors who have been out of work due to the pandemic.



Viewers were treated to highlights from the original cast recordings, a fresh medley from Peter Gallagher and a hilarious montage of Seth & James enjoying all the perks of the new hotel including the breathtaking views of the Empire State building from the terrace of the Presidential suite.

The episode livestreamed on the Stars In The House YouTube channel , and StarsInTheHouse.com , and has since been viewed over 8,000 times.

Situated on a vibrant stretch of Madison Avenue in a historic 1920s Renaissance Revival building, the new hotel offers refined European luxury and savvy mid-century design choices that harken back to the gilded days of Madison Avenue's "Golden Age of Advertising" with fantastic vintage art, exceptional architectural elements, and extraordinary period details. It's also in easy walking distance to Times Square, the New York Public Library, Bryant Park and Grand Central Station.

Surrounded by some of the most emblematic New York skyscrapers, most of the hotel's 288 rooms offer stunning city views. The generous terrace outside the Presidential Suite offers fortunate guests an enviable one-of-a-kind vantage point of the Empire State Building (perfect for post-card worthy posting). Decorated with elegant modernist furnishings, both the suites and deluxe rooms are equipped with the brand's outstanding amenities and offer the highest levels of comfort to compliment the brand's highest standard of genuine welcoming hospitality.

About NH Hotel Group

NH Collection is NH Hotel Group's upper-upscale brand, noteworthy for its unique and emblematic hotels in the principal cities of Europe and Latin America. Based on the chain's premium value proposition, these hotels retain their local character to inspire and captivate their guests. Striving to go beyond ordinary, NH Collection Hotels are thoughtfully designed for those who want to make the most of their stays, enjoying extraordinary moments through unique, creative, and innovative experiences.

At NH Collection hotels, the staff provides the utmost attention to detail, offering superior, personalized services to all of their guests. NH Collection hotels offer inspiring, versatile venues for maximizing creativity and enjoyment, whether traveling for business or leisure.

