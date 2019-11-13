NH Environmental Firm GeoInsight Hires PFAS Trailblazer Nikki Delude Roy as New Vice President

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoInsight, Inc. (GeoInsight), a leading New England-based firm providing strategy in environmental, engineering, water resource, and environmental health and safety (EHS) services, announced today that it has named Nikki Delude Roy as Vice President, effective Oct. 21, 2019.

Roy said, "GeoInsight is a group of technically excellent professionals. I am thrilled at the opportunity to combine my technical expertise, local network and organizational leadership experience to continue driving strategic growth at GeoInsight. The culture of the firm — which combines strategic and technical thinking with genuine commitment to personal service — is a great fit for me and I am excited to help grow and lead this team."

President, Brian Kisiel said, "Nikki truly embodies our philosophy. I am looking forward to seeing her leadership bring GeoInsight to new heights."

With 15+ years of technical and leadership experience, Roy is recognized in New England and beyond for her strategic approach to complex environmental challenges. Her consulting expertise has focused on site assessment and remediation projects throughout the United States for transportation, manufacturing, and waste sector clients. Prior to joining GeoInsight, Roy served Golder Associates as a Senior Consultant and New England and New York Group Leader.

Over the past few years, Roy has become an industry thought leader through her work with emerging contaminants including per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and her efforts to keep abreast of the evolving regulatory scene. In addition to being involved in the regulatory, legal, and strategic components of several large projects where emerging contaminants were identified as chemicals of concern, Roy has also provided technical support to the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association (NH BIA) during NH's development of PFAS legislation, where she received NH BIA's "2018 Above and Beyond Award." Roy regularly presents at local and national conferences (e.g., NH Air & Water Regulatory Conference, SWANA 2019 WasteCon, Transportation Research Board) on issues associated with emerging contaminants and co-authored a national article for the American Bar Association (ABA).

Jim Roche of NH BIA says, "Nikki regularly shares valuable, technical expertise with her colleagues on BIA's Manufacturing & End Users Policy Committee. She was particularly helpful to us as we navigated public policy challenges surrounding regulation of emerging contaminants like PFAS. GeoInsight is gaining a knowledgeable, articulate, and approachable asset in Nikki. We look forward to her continued contributions to BIA."

