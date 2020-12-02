NH Startup PropTech Company, RentVue, to Be Showcased at the Innovation Summit 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nation's first automated property management technology with a fully integrated maintenance and property services platform was selected to showcase on December 3rd as part of the NH Tech Alliance Innovation Summit 2020.

RentVue will showcase their message and property management solutions to the local business community and their partners and affiliates. The co-founder's message and vision for a new era of property management will be live-streamed on YouTube, along with seven other NH based startup companies.

RentVue COO Jesse Normand said, "We are very excited for the opportunity to present our vision for property management to our local business community here in New Hampshire and the greater Boston area."

The CEO of RentVue commented on this opportunity and said, "I will steal a line from Caroll Shelby in Ford vs. Ferrari, who said:

'But there are a few, a precious few -- and hell, I don't know if they're lucky or not -- but they're a few people who find something they have to do. Something obsesses them. Something that if they can't do it, it's going to drive them clean out of their mind.'

This best describes my obsession with fixing all that is wrong with the traditional property management model, which by design guarantees a profit only for the manager and not the owner, all while using the owner's capital to make investments in real estate. RentVue fixed this problem. We don't just collect fees; we create profit for our owners!"

RentVue About:

RentVue's mission is to replace the outdated fee-based property management model with a full-service automated property management tool that gives everyone access to the resources, support, and technology needed to compete and succeed in today's rental market, and do it for a fraction of the cost.

SOURCE RentVue

Related Links

https://rentvue.com/

