NHC expands Solutions STACK with Verizon Connect Fleet Management

Partnership helps businesses bolster visibility, manage operational costs, and streamline vehicle maintenance

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NHC today announced the addition of Verizon Connect to its Solutions STACK, helping businesses boost fleet visibility, control costs, and manage mobile operations through one accountable communications partner.

Integrated into NHC's Overlay layer, Verizon Connect gives businesses near real-time visibility into vehicles and mobile assets so they can help reduce fuel costs, bolster ETA accuracy, monitor vehicle health, streamline maintenance, and support better customer service experiences.

NHC delivers Verizon Connect as a fully managed monthly recurring service that includes hardware, software, implementation, connectivity, portal access, and ongoing support. Customers avoid upfront capital investment while gaining a single point of accountability focused on measurable business outcomes.

For 24 years, NHC has designed, delivered, and managed communications services for multi-location enterprises. Adding fleet management tools builds upon NHC's core focus on reliable connectivity, coordinated implementation, and centralized management.

"Verizon Connect naturally extends the Overlay capabilities within the NHC STACK, giving customers greater visibility into one of their most important business assets: their fleet," said Eric Anderson, Chief Technology Officer of NHC. "Verizon Connect provides the fleet intelligence. NHC provides the accountability. From implementation through ongoing service assurance, customers have one accountable partner supporting the technology, connectivity, and service experience. That is what One Team. One STACK. For You. means."

"Partnering with NHC allows us to bring our fleet management software to businesses seeking an integrated approach" said Brent Earliwine, Senior Director of Channel Management at Verizon Connect. "Combining near real-time telematics with NHC's managed services model helps multi-location fleets turn operational data into actionable business intelligence."

About NHC



New Horizon Communications (NHC) is a communications solutions provider delivering positive business outcomes exclusively through the channel. Since 2002, NHC has helped partners and customers simplify connectivity, communications, security, and lifecycle management through one accountable team and one integrated STACK. Guided by its promise, One Team One STACK For You, NHC combines Network, Overlay, and Managed services into a complete customer experience—supported by centralized visibility, simplified billing, and 24×7×365 U.S.-based operations. NHC owns the outcome so partners can deliver with confidence, and customers can move forward with clarity, continuity, and accountability.

About Verizon Connect



Verizon Connect transforms the way the world moves by providing cutting-edge solutions that connect people, vehicles, and assets. Their innovative technology enhances safety, boosts efficiency, and drives productivity for their customers, offering an industry-leading suite of solutions and services that leverage automation and data to revolutionize fleet management. From small businesses to large enterprises, Verizon Connect empowers organizations to work more safely, efficiently, and productively. To learn more, visit verizonconnect.com.

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SOURCE NHC