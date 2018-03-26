NHEO Institute And Bechtel Partner To Advance Innovative Safety Practices

"Workforce training and engagement is a critical pillar in our vision to build a safer future. Through our partnership with industry leaders like Bechtel, construction workers will get access to leading expertise and support as they create a safer culture for their crews," said JP Giometti, NHEO Institute Board Member.

"Bechtel's partnership with NHEO Institute and its vibrant community, combining our experiences and expertise, will create solutions to our industry's critical safety challenges," said Christopher Forbes, innovation lead at Bechtel's Environmental, Safety and Health. "We are looking forward to innovating with our partners and our craft colleagues to make construction sites a safer place."

Building a Safer Future is NHEO Institute's U.S.-wide campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the value of safety and health programs. It includes management leadership, craft professional participation, and a systematic approach to finding and fixing hazards in the workplace. The partnership with Bechtel will include hands-on work with crews on the company's construction sites in the U.S. with large teams of Hispanic heritage to engage crews in finding solutions to make measurable progress in select focus areas. Teams will be recognized for the innovative safety practices they implement. Solutions with proven results will be shared and adopted across Bechtel projects around the world.

ABOUT NHEO INSTITUTE:

NHEO Institute promotes and supports the advancement and growth of all contractors to reach their full potential. We are committed to quality and safety while working towards solving our industry's productivity and workforce training challenges. NHEO was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX with more than 20,000 community members. www.nheo.org

ABOUT BECHTEL:

Bechtel is one of the most respected global engineering, construction, and project management company. Together with our customers we deliver landmark projects that foster long-term progress and economic growth. Since 1898, we've completed more than 25,000 extraordinary projects across 160 countries on all seven continents. We operate through four global businesses: Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals. Our company and our culture are built on more than a century of leadership and a relentless adherence to our values, the core of which are safety, quality, ethics, and integrity. These values are what we believe, what we expect, what we deliver, and what we live. www.bechtel.com

