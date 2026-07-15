NHI Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2026, and will host a conference call on the following day, Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (888) 506-0062, with the access code 813991.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/633/54097 on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About National Health Investors, Inc.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI), established in 1991, is a self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical facility investments. NHI operates in two reportable segments: Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ("SHOP"). NHI's portfolio consists of independent living facilities, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly, Senior Vice President, Finance

Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE National Health Investors, Inc.