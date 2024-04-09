NHK Cosmomedia America, a subsidiary of NHK, taps Cleeng's subscriber retention management suite for its new D2C streaming service

Newly launched "Jme" service utilizes Cleeng's premium SaaS platform, retention analytics and advanced customer service support

AMSTERDAM, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleeng , the video Subscriber Retention Management™ leader, today announced that NHK Cosmomedia America, a subsidiary of NHK, has chosen Cleeng's entire portfolio to support their recently launched direct-to-consumer (D2C) streaming service, Jme . Launched on April 1, Jme is utilizing Cleeng's services and solutions to manage subscribers, increase customer lifetime value and introduce new monetization techniques. Specifically, Jme is using Cleeng's Core subscriber management system, Merchant for payment and checkout optimization, ChurnIQ for churn prediction analytics and Hi5 for AI-enhanced customer care.

Jme comprises three linear channels featuring high-quality and real-time programming –including live news & sports, drama, variety series, and documentaries – and a SVOD (subscription video on-demand) library curated specifically for the Japanese market in North America. These include:

NHK WORLD PREMIUM will feature live content daily direct from Japan in Japanese

in Japanese Jme SELECT, a curated streaming channel of the latest popular programs in Japanese

NHK WORLD- JAPAN will feature live news, cultural and education content in English

will feature live news, cultural and education content in English SVOD service will feature a multi-language library of television and movie titles.

"Jme is our next generation video service in North America, now going directly to consumers with an even more abundant selection, both live and on-demand. We knew we needed a proven partner who would rise to the occasion - and Cleeng was it," said Hiroyasu Minagi, President & CEO, NHK Cosmomedia America. "The Cleeng team demonstrated early on that they understood not just retention management, but how to leverage analytics for a fuller view of a subscriber, which will ultimately help us better serve them. With Cleeng working in concert with our other technology partners including Accedo, Edg,io and Vimond, we're confident we're primed for growth and superior customer service within our target markets."

Cleeng's portfolio, the broadest in the industry, allows service providers to act fast and scale without breaking the bank. In addition to its ChurnIQ tool delivering 95% churn prediction accuracy, Cleeng customers typically:

Reduce churn rates by 30% in three months,

Increase revenues by 15% with Core,

Can retain 25% of at-risk customers through AI churn prediction, and

Cut their operational support costs by up to 80%.

"Global innovators like NHK Cosmomedia America are constantly seeking to expand lifetime customer value and improve business models, all while controlling costs," said Gilles Domartini, CEO and Founder, Cleeng. "Our platform capitalizes on the efficiencies and flexibility of SaaS to help customers maximize their revenue potential. We're honored to support the Jme launch by delivering high-quality services with optimal cost control so they're assured they have the tools they need to thrive in our ever-changing business environment."

Cleeng's flexible Subscriber Management System, designed for the media and entertainment industry, features tools that enhance customer acquisition strategy, boost customer retention rates and deliver increased revenue including Seasonal and Gift Subscriptions , among others. Its Merchant tool optimizes checkout and manages tax processes, an attribute of particular interest to the Jme team. ChurnIQ predicts and helps prevent subscriber churn with the industry's only data lake that ingests both subscriber data and third party data for decision-making which contributes to its 95% churn prediction accuracy rate. Rounding out Cleeng's portfolio is its Hi5 customer care team across 100 countries supporting 29 languages around the clock.

Founded in 2011, Cleeng is a Subscriber Retention Management™ (SRM™) leader in the M&E industry. Its premium SaaS platform features end-to-end, flexible subscriber management solutions spanning customer identity management, payments & billing, analytics & insights, and AI-based subscriber support.

The comprehensive solution empowers broadcasters to act fast, reduce churn, and grow customer LTV without overshooting costs. Broadcasters can leverage these solutions to boost ROI quickly and save costs in the competitive streaming market. Cleeng's customer portfolio comprises visionary DTC, streaming, and SVOD services, including the NFL, SBG, Optus Sport, the NHL, The Weather Channel, and Big Ten Network.

NHK Cosmomedia America, Inc. (NCMA) operates 'Jme' a new DTC (direct-to-consumer) SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) + live streaming channels service, available through select app marketplaces on mobile and TV devices to service the Japanese and Japanese-American communities across the US and Canada. With a commitment to cater to the diverse entertainment needs, 'Jme' presents 3 distinct TV channels; 'Jme SELECT' & 'NHK WORLD PREMIUM' in Japanese, and 'NHK WORLD-JAPAN' in English with a VOD library of popular television shows and movie titles. NCMA has operated the 'TV JAPAN' channel, a 24/7 Japanese-language premium TV offering for the past 33 years pivoting from traditional affiliate distribution to embrace the dynamic landscape of DTC offerings. NCMA is dedicated to providing a myriad of services, including live channel distribution, video-on-demand, television productions, and live event broadcast services.

For more information, visit https://en.nhkcosmomedia.com and https://watch.jme.tv

