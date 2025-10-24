NHK World broadcasts special program "The Blue Economy in African Nations: Views from Japan"

TOKYO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, 2025, the special program "The Blue Economy in African Nations: Views from Japan" was broadcast on NHK World. Covering topics from food security and fisheries modernization to job creation and resource management, this program explores the potential for countries in Africa and Japan to work together to realize a sustainable Blue Economy.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/gzSL3TMPmZA

Program website: https://biz.jibtv.com/programs/the_blue_economy_in_african_nations/index.html

The 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), held in August 2025, served as a platform for dialogue between African nations and the Japanese government. During the conference, the Blue Economy — an economic model that balances economic growth, job creation, and environmental conservation while utilizing marine resources in a sustainable manner — was officially recognized and discussed.

As 34 of the 54 countries in Africa have coastal or island areas, with total coastlines stretching over 30,000 kilometers, marine resources and fisheries hold significant potential for enhancing food security, improving food supply and nutrition, creating jobs, and strengthening local industries. At the same time, the sustainability of marine resources is threatened by overfishing, illegal operations, habitat degradation, and the impacts of climate change.

This program takes a close look at how the African continent, which is facing a food security crisis due to rapid population growth and the effects of climate change, is trying to open the door to a future in which it can overcome these challenges and achieve further development with the key of the Blue Economy. The program also conveys the message that Japan, as a maritime nation, is committed to working closely with countries in Africa to realize a sustainable Blue Economy.

This program is the second in a series focusing on the Blue Economy. The first program, "Blue Economy in the Ocean Super Year 2025: Views from Japan," was broadcast in August. Dr. Atsushi Sunami, president of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) — a Japanese foundation that aims to "realize a peaceful world through the ocean" — acts as commentator, and the MC is Jackie Enzmann, English Chief Editor at SPF.

About the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF):

The Sasakawa Peace Foundation, a Japanese "Think, Do, and Innovate-Tank" established in 1986, has worked since its inception to enhance international exchange and cooperation.

Learn more: https://www.spf.org/en/