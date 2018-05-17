NHL All-Star Goalie Mike Smith Is 'Out Of A Job' Protecting Garage Doors From Hockey Pucks In Humorous New LINE-X Marketing Campaign

Since LINE-X was founded 25 years ago, uses for its protective coatings have grown far beyond bedliners, and in Canada, harsh weather and kids who love hockey have created yet another use for the coatings.

"As a pro goalie, I know the damage a puck can do to a person and a lot of different surfaces, including garage doors," says Mike Smith. "We had some of the same problems growing up so when I found out that LINE-X provides protection against snow, rain, wind and even a hard slap shot, I was excited to be involved with this humorous campaign."

The LINE-X VS HOCKEY PUCK campaign is being promoted across Canada via TV commercials, print ads, radio, digital web banners, social media, bus stop ads and more to raise awareness of LINE-X's use as protection for garage doors and other surfaces.

"We know our Canadian customers take hockey very seriously, and we'd never want to let a little snow, sleet, rain or debris to get in the way of kid's enjoyment of the nation's favorite pastime," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "Our protective coatings started in the automotive industry, but have since become a group of very diverse products that provide some of the best protection to just about any surface, including garage doors."

