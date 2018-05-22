NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America

Bringing more than 85 years of experience in innovation for the refrigeration industry, Chemours will work with the NHL and community rink owners and operators to identify cost-effective, sustainable alternatives, such as Opteon™ refrigerants which are non-ozone depleting and have a low global warming potential (GWP). This effort comes at a crucial time as many community rinks across North America currently use HCFC-22 which is being phased out pursuant to the Montreal Protocol, or HFCs, which are being phased down through the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

For community rink owners and operators, several factors need to be considered when selecting refrigerants and refrigeration systems to create the perfect sheet of ice including equipment age, installation and ongoing maintenance cost, safety, performance, and energy efficiency of the new fluid. The partnership and opportunity to use Opteon™ refrigerants will provide options for community rinks across North America that are faced with the need to address environmental regulations, while also providing solutions for more sustainable, cost-effective business practices to ensure hockey thrives at all levels.

The NHL Greener Rinks Initiative measures and evaluates the combined environmental impact of approximately 4,800 indoor ice rinks across North America. The program aims to help rink owners and operators make sustainable business decisions in their aging community rinks, many with an average age of 30 years. The efforts to reduce energy costs will help more rinks stay operational, maintaining access to the game for future generations.

The 2018 NHL Sustainability Report follows the pledge made in September's Declaration of Principles that states: Hockey should be an enjoyable family experience; all stakeholders – organizations, players, parents, siblings, coaches, referees, volunteers and rink operations – play a role in this effort. Since its launch in 2010, NHL Green has been committed to promoting green business practices across the League as well as preserving the environment, including the frozen ponds that inspired and cultivated the game more than 100 years ago. For more information, visit NHL.com/Green. To join the conversation, use the hashtag #NHLGreen.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) helps create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry. Chemours is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours has approximately 7,000 employees and 26 manufacturing sites serving approximately 4,000 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information please visit chemours.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs, each reflecting the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented on team rosters, vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 250 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio and more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to giving back to the community through programs including: Hockey is for Everyone™ which supports nonprofit youth hockey organizations across North America; Hockey Fights Cancer™ which raises money and awareness for hockey's most important fight; NHL Green™ which is committed to the pursuit of sustainable business practices; Declaration of Principles – developed by and for hockey stakeholders – to advance policies, programs and initiatives, while inspiring fans, players and communities to create the best possible experience for the entire hockey community; and a partnership with the You Can Play Project, which is committed to supporting the LGBT community and fighting homophobia in sports. For more information, visit NHL.com.

