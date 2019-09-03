NHL Seattle Announces Assistant General Manager

SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Hockey Partners LLC ("NHL Seattle") today announces the hiring of Ricky Olczyk as its assistant general manager, effective immediately.

Olczyk joins NHL Seattle from the Toronto Maple Leafs where he was a pro scout for the 2018-19 season. He previously spent four seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes as an assistant general manager alongside NHL Seattle General Manager Ron Francis. Prior to joining the Hurricanes, he was assistant general manager with the Edmonton Oilers over six seasons.

A 1992 graduate of Brown University, Olczyk earned a law degree from Cornell Law School in 1996 before running his own legal consulting firm in Chicago, advising players and families. While at Brown, he played four seasons of Division I hockey, including his senior year as captain.

As assistant GM, the 49-year-old Chicago native will hold multiple responsibilities including managing the salary cap and contracts, overseeing player transactions and advising the general manager as part of the scouting team.

"Ricky has deep hockey experience and we are delighted to have him join us. He shares our ambitions and our desire to build a winning franchise, both on and off the ice," said Francis. "His legal background combined with his hockey acumen bring a unique point of view."

"Being part of this franchise from the very beginning and truly building the organization from the ground up is an incredible opportunity," said Olczyk. "I am thrilled to join NHL Seattle and to rejoin Ron Francis."

Olczyk is NHL Seattle's third hockey operations hire, joining Francis, who was announced as GM in July, and Alexandra Mandrycky, who joined from the Minnesota Wild as director of hockey administration the same month. The team will play its inaugural season in 2021-22.

"Ricky is respected throughout the league and we're excited to welcome him to NHL Seattle," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of NHL Seattle. "Ron is working hard to build a winning team for our fans and Ricky is key to this."

