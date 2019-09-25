NHL Seattle Announces Team Of Professional Scouts

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Hockey Partners LLC ("NHL Seattle") today announces its first five professional scouts.

The franchise has hired Stu Barnes, John Goodwin, Cammi Granato, Dave Hunter and Ulf Samuelsson for the 2019-2020 season.

Each scout will work out of their hometown and handle analyzing player performance, projecting player performance, and planning for the 2021 Expansion Draft. NHL Seattle General Manager Ron Francis and Assistant General Manager Ricky Olczyk will also undertake scouting responsibilities.

Stu Barnes will be located in Dallas where he served as a Stars assistant coach and finished a playing career that included stops in Winnipeg , Florida , Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

will be located in where he served as a Stars assistant coach and finished a playing career that included stops in , , and Buffalo. John Goodwin brings extensive coaching experience in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), including as head coach of the Oshawa Generals. He will be based in Toronto .

brings extensive coaching experience in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), including as head coach of the Oshawa Generals. He will be based in . Cammi Granato becomes one of a small number of female hockey operations staff in the league. She is a Hockey Hall of Famer who captained the gold medal-winning U.S. women's hockey team in the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics. Cammi will scout from Vancouver .

becomes one of a small number of female hockey operations staff in the league. She is a Hockey Hall of Famer who captained the gold medal-winning U.S. women's hockey team in the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics. Cammi will scout from . Dave Hunter has a decade of pro and amateur scouting experience, including with Francis at the Carolina Hurricanes. He will be based in Boston .

has a decade of pro and amateur scouting experience, including with Francis at the Carolina Hurricanes. He will be based in . Following a decorated career in the NHL including two Stanley Cups alongside Francis, Ulf Samuelsson went on to be an assistant coach for three NHL teams, most recently with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was also the head coach for the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL under Francis and will scout from San Diego .

"It's fantastic to add our first five scouts to the team and, as we think ahead to the 2021 Expansion Draft, their roles will be key," commented Francis. "This group has such phenomenal hockey experience."

