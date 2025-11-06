NHL Superstar Nathan MacKinnon Joins Chilly Ones as Brand Ambassador

Colorado Avalanche leading scorer and Stanley Cup champion partners with Chilly Ones, the beverage company founded by former NHL veteran and Sportsnet broadcaster Tyson Barrie.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Chilly Ones, the premium beer and beverage brand founded by former NHL defenseman Tyson Barrie, proudly announces that Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has joined the company as its lead brand ambassador. The NHL superstar will represent Chilly Ones across North America through 2029, marking a major milestone for the growing brand as it continues to expand in the low and no-alcohol category.

A Friendship Brewed on and off the Ice.

Nate MacKinnon joins Chilly Ones (CNW Group/Chilly Ones Beverages) Nate MacKinnon joins Chilly Ones (CNW Group/Chilly Ones Beverages)

"Having Nate join the team is huge for us," said Tyson Barrie, Founder and Chief Chilly One. "We've been friends for years, and I know firsthand how seriously he approaches every part of his performance. To have him on board, building this brand alongside us, is incredibly special. We've been best pals for sixteen years, and it's amazing to start this next chapter together — not just with one of the best players in the world, but one of my best friends."

A perennial Hart Trophy contender and one of the NHL's elite centers, MacKinnon shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "I've spent years trying to find a balance between performance and leisure, and Chilly Ones makes it so I don't have to sacrifice one for the other," said MacKinnon. "I'm proud to be part of a company with great values and good people — where giving back and doing things the right way is at its core. Plus, anything I get to do with Tyson usually turns out to be a good time."

MacKinnon brings his dedication to peak performance and healthy living to a brand that's redefining what beer can be. This partnership marks Chilly Ones' first major athlete endorsement and reflects a growing movement among both athletes and consumers toward better-for-you alternatives that fit active, social lifestyles. As brand ambassador, MacKinnon will be featured across Chilly Ones' marketing campaigns, products, and signature events throughout North America.

The partnership comes at an exciting time for Chilly Ones, as the brand continues to grow across liquor and on-premise channels in Western Canada. New distribution is rolling out across Calgary, Alberta, including, Co-op Wine, Spirits & Beer locations, marking another major milestone in Chilly Ones' expansion.

"When someone like Nate chooses to join our company, it's a huge vote of confidence in what we've been building since day one," said Matthew Clayton, CEO of Chilly Ones. "With new retail partners coming on board and the U.S. market ahead, the momentum is real — and it's only getting stronger."

Fans can catch Tyson Barrie — founder and former Edmonton Oiler — getting chilly at the Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival in Edmonton this Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8. Visit booth #523 to meet Tyson, enjoy a Chilly One, and enter to win a signed Nathan MacKinnon jersey to celebrate the new partnership.

About Chilly Ones Beer

Founded by NHL veteran Tyson Barrie, Chilly Ones is a premium beer and beverage brand built to celebrate friendship, fun, and community. Launching in the fast-growing low and no-alcohol space, Chilly Ones offers a 3% light lager and a 0.3% non-alcoholic option—both brewed for crisp, clean, and endlessly crushable refreshment.

Bigger than beer - as a certified B Corporation, Chilly Ones proudly donates 10% of profits to local charities, keeping community and connection at the heart of everything we do. Whether you're celebrating a win, winding down, or just enjoying the moment—there's always time to share a Chilly One. Follow the journey on IG: @chillyonesbeer

Chilly Ones Beer debuted in British Columbia and Alberta this September, and will begin production and distribution in Denver, Colorado in the first quarter of 2026. The company has brewing and distribution partners in Calgary, Vancouver and Denver, and the brand is backed by a dynamic group of individuals, including but not limited to, NHL stars Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Schenn, Tyler Ennis, and Mike Smith, as well as Trevor Gretzky, lead singer of The Lumineers, Wesley Shultz, and Grammy nominated musician, Nathaniel Rateliff.

About Nathan MacKinnon, NHL Superstar

Nathan MacKinnon is a leading center of the Colorado Avalanche and one of the NHL's premier players. A Stanley Cup champion, multiple-time All-Star, and Hart Trophy finalist, MacKinnon is known for his relentless work ethic, dedication to peak performance, and leadership both on and off the ice. Off the ice, MacKinnon is committed to health, wellness, and making smart lifestyle choices.

High-resolution images and interview requests available upon request.

SOURCE Chilly Ones Beverages