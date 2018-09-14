NHL Team Buffalo Sabres Renews Blackbird Partnership for Game Highlights

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbidden Technologies plc, the developer and seller of Blackbird, the workstation experience in the cloud, has announced that the Buffalo Sabres have extended their Blackbird partnership.

Blackbird enables the Buffalo Sabres' media team to access, edit, add closed captions and rapidly publish video highlights of the NHL team's games to social media and TV for the enjoyment of fans worldwide. Leading sports production and content development and distribution company, MSG Networks, which covers Buffalo Sabres games is also a Blackbird partner.

Buffalo Sabres renews Blackbird partnership for game highlights (PRNewsfoto/Forbidden Technologies plc)

Blackbird's super low-latency codec allows video to be frame-accurately viewed and edited just 6 seconds after live from anywhere using bandwidth as low as 2Mb per second. Video production teams benefit from a workstation experience in the cloud using Blackbird - significantly increasing productivity and eliminating the potential technical points of failure that on-premise hardware can cause.

Forbidden CEO, Ian McDonough said: "The Sabres renewing is a great endorsement of how Blackbird has become a vital part of their video production infrastructure week in week out. We're delighted to extend our commercial relationship with them."

"We rely on Blackbird to help us share our live content across multiple platforms," said Mark Preisler, Pegula Sports and Entertainment's Executive vice president of media and content. "Blackbird technology keeps the process of posting video with captioning simple and efficient."

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT, www.forbidden.co.uk) floated in February 2000. Forbidden develops, markets and licenses a powerful cloud video platform using our patented Blackbird technology. The technology underpins multiple applications which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels, and corporations.

The Blackbird technology allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution which results in improved monetisation of video content.

To find out more about Blackbird Forte and Blackbird Ascent contact commercial@blackbird.video or visit www.blackbird.video

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Forbidden Technologies plc.

Buffalo Sabres ® is a registered trademark of The Hockey Western New York, LLC. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks are the property of the NHL.

