NHN Global Announces Acquisition of Cloudnexa

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NHN Global, Inc. ("NHN Global") announced today the completion of its acquisition of Cloudnexa, Inc. ("Cloudnexa"), an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner and certified AWS Managed Services Provider. Cloudnexa has long been recognized for their expertise in new migrations, transformations, and modernizations of AWS environments. Through NHN Global's acquisition, Cloudnexa will deepen its focus on transforming and scaling businesses into industry leaders and agile innovators. With NHN Global's network, Cloudnexa will continue to build its Cloud Technology Center of Excellence for their customers.

(PRNewsfoto/NHN Global)

"We are thrilled to be joining the NHN Global team, enabling us to take Cloudnexa to the next level," said MJ DiBerardino, CEO at Cloudnexa. "Together with NHN, we will expand and strengthen our opportunities, innovations, and talent within the AWS ecosystem. We are unlocking a massive potential for continued success in Cloudnexa through NHN Global's extensive resources."

Cloudnexa, a Philadelphia based company, is one of the original AWS partners since 2008 and AWS Premier Partner since 2013. The acquisition will allow Cloudnexa to leverage NHN Global's worldwide network of affiliates, resources, and established capabilities in cloud services further expanding and amplifying the end-to-end cloud services for Cloudnexa's clients. Cloudnexa brings a specialized mix of services across many different industries including healthcare, public sector, technology, SaaS, GovTech and others.

Most recently, Cloudnexa launched Cloudscan, a platform for AWS users who want to optimize cloud usage and performance continuously. Cloudscan provides a continuous deep-dive into your infrastructure, providing technical insight, security and availability reporting.

"Cloudnexa is a proven expert with unrivaled understanding in AWS cloud services supported by their strong AWS sales and partner channels," said Paul Lee, CEO of NHN Global. "We are confident that under the ownership of NHN Global, Cloudnexa will be on the cusp of the next business revolution in cloud managed services that will bring continued innovation to the industry, further strengthening their leadership position as AWS Cloud MSP."

About NHN Global

NHN Global is a technology company that focuses on cultivating valuable platforms and experiences with solutions, services, and tools that connect people, businesses, and ideas to progress industries forward. Founded in 2018, NHN Global owns and manages different platform businesses in e-commerce, cloud services, and entertainment.

NHN Global is based in Los Angeles and is a subsidiary of NHN Corporation, a publicly traded IT company based in South Korea.

About Cloudnexa

Cloudnexa is a leading AWS Partner since 2008 with operations out of the Philadelphia and Honolulu regions. Cloudnexa has continually innovated tools and services that have helped industry-leading organizations capitalize on the cloud's rapid growth in the past decade. Cloudnexa is an AWS Premier Partner revolutionizing the way businesses of all scale and sizes deploy, secure, and automate their cloud services.

SOURCE NHN Global