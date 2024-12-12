NHRA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LANDMARK 75TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN FOR 2026 SEASON

Initial plans released for 75th season in 2026, including 75th anniversary logo and rings, commemorative ticket and more

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to celebrate its landmark 75th season in 2026, NHRA officials revealed a series of special plans today to kick off the campaign for the historic year in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

NHRA revealed a special 75th anniversary logo for the 2026 season to launch the campaign, as NHRA looks to celebrate 75 years of incredible racing, founder Wally Parks and the incredible legends that have played a huge role in NHRA's illustrious history.

The buildup to the landmark 75th season in 2026 will take place throughout the 2025 campaign with several initiatives set to take place this year, starting at the season-kickoff NHRA Gatornationals on March 6-9 at Gainesville Raceway.

Some of the items introduced today at the 75th anniversary campaign launch include:

75TH ANNIVERSARY RINGS: NHRA also revealed special 75th anniversary replica rings that will be given to fans who renew their tickets for the 2026 race throughout the upcoming season. These rings will be a replica of the 75th anniversary rings given to the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series world champions in 2026.

COMMEMORATIVE TICKETS : Each fan can purchase a special commemorative ticket for 2026 events to celebrate the landmark 75th season.

: Each fan can purchase a special commemorative ticket for 2026 events to celebrate the landmark 75th season. SPECIAL 2026 WALLY TROPHY: The NHRA will introduce a new and unique Wally trophy that will be given to all race winners during the 2026 season. The 75th anniversary Wally will only be given out during the 2026 year.

The NHRA will introduce a new and unique Wally trophy that will be given to all race winners during the 2026 season. The 75th anniversary Wally will only be given out during the 2026 year. WALLY PARKS DOCUMENTARY: A comprehensive and first-time full-length documentary on iconic NHRA Founder Wally Parks will be released during the 2026 season.

A comprehensive and first-time full-length documentary on iconic NHRA Founder will be released during the 2026 season. TOP 75 DRIVER LIST: Much like the Top 50 NHRA Driver List that was released during the 50th anniversary season in 2001, the NHRA will release its Top 75 Driver List during the 2026 season. The Top 75 Drivers list will also be released in book form.

Much like the Top 50 NHRA Driver List that was released during the 50th anniversary season in 2001, the NHRA will release its Top 75 Driver List during the 2026 season. The Top 75 Drivers list will also be released in book form. 75TH ANNIVERSARY COFFEE TABLE BOOK: A high-quality hardcover coffee table book will be released in alignment with the 75th anniversary as a must-have for any fan, detailing the incredible history of the NHRA, from its humble beginnings to its current status.

"The 75th anniversary of NHRA drag racing marks a landmark moment in our sport's history and we're excited to kick off the campaign for that historic season in 2026 throughout our upcoming 2025 season," NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. "From a special logo and 75th anniversary rings, we're thrilled to introduce several initiatives already for that celebratory season in 2026 and we will have many more to announce throughout 2025 in this exciting year-long buildup. NHRA has an incredible history – as well as a bright future – and we look forward to celebrating that with our fans, race teams, member track and partners."

Additional announcements and initiatives for the 75th anniversary season in 2026 will be released throughout the 2025 campaign. NHRA legends will also be included in the year-long celebration that year, with appearances and special celebrations to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2025 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle and Johnson's Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA's Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA's streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE NHRA