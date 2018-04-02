NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as "Merakey"

Merakey is inspired by the modern Greek word "Meraki," which means to put something of yourself into your work, or to do something with soul, creativity, or love. The name change is coupled with a new logo of four multicolored, linked hearts representing a division of care – Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Behavioral Health, and Education and Autism – and new tagline: "Innovative Care and Education Solutions." Both components highlight Merakey's integrated and unique approach to care, founded on the commitment and compassion of its employees and staff. Alongside the introduction of a new name, logo, and brand, Merakey has also launched a redesigned website: merakey.org.

"Our new brand and look reflects key values of our organization that has allowed us for nearly 50 years to provide needed services to the community," said CEO and President, Joe Martz. "It is in fact the definition of Merakey – to put something of yourself into your work and to work passionately and with love – that our employees demonstrate daily in helping individuals and communities reach their full potential."

Martz joined more than 100 employees, consumers, and local and state officials, including Pennsylvania State Representatives Dwight Evans and Stephen Kinsey and State Senator Sharif Street, to unveil the new brand to the public at Germantown Recovery Center – a Merakey site and one of the largest sites for adult behavioral health care in Philadelphia.

"From just one site in Philadelphia providing a handful of specialty services, Merakey has grown to a multi-state, comprehensive provider of human services," said Martz at the event. "While the geography and services have expanded over the years, our mission and commitment remains the same: to enrich lives by providing exceptional services through an individualized approach."

Merakey and its subsidiaries employ more than 10,000 staff members, who work to provide care to nearly 40,000 children and adults throughout eight states: Pennsylvania, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Founded in 1969 as the Northwest Center, Merakey was also recognized as Northwestern, NHS Human Services, and more recently, NHS. All former and affiliate sites will be renamed to Merakey, and its corporate headquarters will remain in Montgomery County (Lafayette Hill), Pennsylvania.

About Merakey

