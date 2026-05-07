NHTH Raffle: Win 25 Hours Private Jet Flight Time, Aid Global Nurses

Nurses Heart to Heart launches a unique charity raffle offering a luxurious 25 hour total private jet flight time, with all proceeds directly funding vital nursing education in developing countries.

ATLANTA, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with International Nurses Day, Nurses Heart to Heart (NHTH), an international nursing education nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to advancing nursing globally (nhth.org), is announcing a special charity event raffle. This exclusive philanthropic raffle offers a truly remarkable grand prize: 25 hours of dedicated private flight time with NetJets, a leading global private aviation company. All proceeds support NHTH's mission to empower, equip, and support global nursing, specifically nurses in developing countries, with additional training and resources they need to care for their patients.

This raffle is a rare chance to win something extraordinary while doing something extraordinarily meaningful. The winner will receive 25 hours of total flight time with NetJets, the world's longest-standing and largest private aviation provider. They'll be flying in the Embraer Phenom 300E; the fastest and longest range single-pilot jet in production.

Review specific event details at www.nhth.org/jet

Purchase tickets online at www.nhth.org/jet now through May 31 st

The winner will be chosen on June 1 st

Multiple flights can make up the 25 hours

Only 4,000 tickets will be sold.

"What we do depends on flying so we thought this would be a great idea for a raffle," says NHTH Founder and Executive Director, Anita Rich. "We travel to meet nurses where they are - hospitals, nursing schools, refugee camps, or clinics - often arriving in a small Cessna Caravan airplane landing in places with no airports or landing strips!

"Our goal for this raffle is to raise enough funds to be able to say 'Yes!' to the increasing number of invitations we are receiving from nurses who care deeply for their patients. And that's exactly what we want to do. It's nurses supporting other nurses," says Rich.

Since its founding in 2010, Nurses Heart to Heart www.nhth.org has trained (using the "train the trainer" model) and equipped over 5,000 nurses and midwives across 13 trips to Mongolia, 7 trips to the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Uganda and Tanzania. In addition to teaching and hands-on skills training, NHTH provides medications, medical supplies, CPR, labor and delivery manikins, and other needed resources not otherwise available. They were featured in the Costco Connection magazine cover story, "Changing the World".

SOURCE Nurses Heart to Heart