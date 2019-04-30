NHTSA and the Ad Council launch new campaign to combat marijuana-impaired driving: "If You Feel Different, You Drive Different"

According to NHTSA's most recent national roadside survey, between 2007-2013 there was a 48% increase in weekend nighttime drivers who tested positive for a form of cannabis.* Although several states have legalized marijuana use, driving when impaired by any substance remains illegal in all 50 states and in Washington, D.C.

"The Ad Council takes on the most critical and timely issues facing our country," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "Just as NHTSA and the Ad Council changed the national conversation around drunk driving in the 1980s, we will now change attitudes and behaviors around driving under the influence of marijuana."

"It's not safe or legal to drive under the influence, even if a state permits marijuana use. Marijuana can slow reaction times, impair judgment, and compromise the cognitive skills needed to drive safely. We're here to encourage marijuana users to make smart choices and avoid getting behind the wheel after using marijuana. We want everyone to remember: If you feel different, you drive different," said Heidi R. King, NHTSA's Deputy Administrator.

The new creative was developed pro bono by Reprise Digital. It recognizes that many people already make smart decisions to avoid unnecessary risks when high, and reminds viewers not to make an exception for driving, with the catchphrase, "Nope, I'm high." The creative will appear nationwide in donated media in TV, radio, outdoor, print and digital formats.

"Our research showed that while young adults consciously avoid decisions that unnecessarily put their future at risk, many don't associate a risk with driving while high," said Joselle Galis, SVP Strategy, Reprise Digital. "With this campaign we aim to change that perception by demonstrating that driving high isn't worth the risk, and doing so in an entertaining way that avoids antiquated stoner stereotypes. This campaign isn't about judgment. It's about treating our audience with respect, humor, and empathy."

NHTSA and the Ad Council have previously partnered to address pressing public safety issues, most notably the iconic "Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk" campaign from the 1980s, more recently reimagined as "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving." Since launching in 2005, the "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving" campaign, along with other impaired driving prevention efforts, has contributed to a 20% decline in alcohol-impaired driving fatalities. *

*Data Sources:

"2013-14 National Roadside Study of Alcohol and Drug Use by Drivers," https://www.nhtsa.gov/behavioral-research/2013-14-national-roadside-study-alcohol-and-drug-use-drivers



"Traffic Safety Facts 2017: Alcohol-Impaired Driving," https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/812630

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council is a private, non-profit organization with a rich history of marshaling volunteer talent from the advertising and media industries to deliver critical messages to the American public. To learn more about the Ad Council and its campaigns, visit www.adcouncil.org, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or view our work on YouTube.



About NHTSA

For more than four decades, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has served as the key federal agency charged with improving automobile safety on our nation's roadways. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, NHTSA is working to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries by promoting the use of safety belts and car seats; helping states and local communities address the threat of distracted, drunk and drug-impaired drivers; regulating safety standards and investigating safety defects in motor vehicles; establishing and enforcing fuel economy standards; conducting research on driver behavior and traffic safety; and providing consumer information on issues ranging from child passenger safety to impaired driving. For more information visit www.nhtsa.gov.

About Reprise Digital

At Reprise, we're reinventing digital experiences everywhere, every day. With end-to-end capabilities that include search, social media, content creation, product and web development, eRetail and strategy, we cut to the core of what truly drives customers by providing a holistic digital-first approach. Armed with intelligent insights and an audience-centered approach, our expert team of specialists deliver integrated initiatives that help the world's biggest brands connect to the people who drive their business forward - efficiently and effectively.

Part of the Mediabrands division of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), Reprise is headquartered in New York with over 40 offices around the world. To learn more about how we can empower your business, visit reprisedigital.com now.

