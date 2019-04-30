Ni-Q releases HDM Boost™: the next generation of shelf stable, human-donated breast milk for at-risk infants offering exceptional nutritional value in Ni-Q's ultra-safe packaging

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionary new formula, HDM Boost™ is now available for hospital review as of March 1, 2019. Meeting a sincere need in the NICU, HDM Boost™ offers a standardized 24 calorie per ounce, shelf-stable, human-donated breast milk with a minimum of 1.5 grams of protein per 100ml helping doctors and clinicians meet patient growth goals and save lives of at-risk infants in the NICU.

The NI-Q proprietary process guarantees a minimum 24 calories per ounce and 1.5 grams of protein per 100 mL. Additionally, the unique four-layer packaging construction provides flexibility and resistance to both light and temperature extremes providing better quality control.

"At Ni-Q, we are meeting the two major needs hospitals have identified regarding human donated milk: (1)- the need for a standardized nutrition to create a more clinical donor milk for use in hospital settings. (2)- to change the handling characteristics of the donor milk to make it more efficient to use and store while eliminating the waste of such a valuable product.

We have met both needs with our flagship product HDM Plus® and have further evolved the human milk industry with our HDM Boost™ donor milk solution.

Our ability to provide 20 and 24 calorie solutions that are shelf stable and ready to feed truly differentiates us in the current market. It is our hope that Ni-Q will earn the opportunity to be the donor human milk provider to hospitals across the globe," says Peter Lamb President, NI-Q.

HDM Boost™ is commercially pasteurized and homogenized, which means you get a commercially sterile milk that will provide healthy and reliable nutrition for every infant. Ready to feed. No freezing. No thawing. HDM Boost™ provides a high calorie, uniform nutrition 100% human donor milk. This means that the starting point for fortification, when needed, is substantially higher than standard milk bank offerings. It also eliminates the need for pre-fortification protein and nutrition level testing, since a nutrition label is included with every case of HDM Boost™.

Being shelf stable and ready to serve at room temperature for up to 12 months is one of the distinguishing factors which makes HDM Boost™ most appealing to NICU nurses and nurse managers making it a go-to resource in the NICU. HDM Boost™ achieves shelf-life stability through a unique processing method and proprietary agitating retort process, also known as thermal processing - or exposing food and liquids to specific heats in order to kill bacteria - a common method for all manners of food processing. No thawing, no guessing about the nutrient contents, and no valuable freezer space is taken up unnecessarily.

Some current milk offerings arrive frozen via a very expensive next day shipping method. The contents of such milk can vary wildly, which means that the accompanying nutritional information could potentially be inaccurate. HDM Boost™ arrives at facilities in ready-to-feed pouches, is shelf-stable at room temperature for up to 12 months, and is delivered with the raw detailed nutritional information that has been 3rd party validated and labeled right on the package.

Ni-Q utilizes a forensic, pre-production method of testing each donation that Ni-Q receives. Many microbials can grow in breast milk if not handled properly. Each donation is carefully tested for microbial and substance abuse contamination, and commonly abused prescription drugs such as: alcohol, nicotine, and illicit drugs. Samples are then tested for a panel of common microbials which include: Salmonella, E. Coli, S. Aureus, and various molds, etc. These microorganisms and their toxic byproducts may be detrimental to at-risk infants. Post production, Ni-Q 3rd party validates that the finished HDM Plus® and HDM Boost™ products are safe, clean, and ready to be delivered to hospitals.

Safety is paramount to Ni-Q and we have developed a far more robust testing protocol than many current donor milk banks employ. Donors are pre-screened prior to donation: blood testing is performed for each donor to prevent the spread of diseases that can be passed through bodily fluids. Testing is conducted by third party diagnostic companies to ensure accuracy. Each donor is tested for blood borne pathogens like Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, HTLV, Syphilis, etc. A thorough medical analysis of each donor is performed to ensure a safe donation.

HDM Boost ™ is/has:

Triple-tested for safety

No synthetic additives or fortifiers

Non-frozen; non-refrigerated; ready to use

Shelf stable at room temperature for 12 months

Boosted to a minimum 24 calories per ounce

Commercially sterile and homogenized

FDA-approved processing, storage, holding

Easy-to-use packaging

