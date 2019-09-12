NI Research Publishes Annual Review of Alzheimer's Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Sep. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NI Research is pleased to announce that the September/October issue of NeuroPerspective has been released. It features our comprehensive annual review of the Alzheimer's space, including an assessment of the current conceptual trends vis-a-vis pathophysiology and therapeutic targets.

"While there are some untraditional programs that may tap into amyloid pathology indirectly (e.g. Cortexyme, Cognition Therapeutics), the traditional 'amyloid hypothesis' of plaque as both biomarker and target has been essentially put to rest," said NeuroPerspective Publisher Harry Tracy, Ph.D. "Amyloid oligomers are undoubtedly neurotoxic, but have constituted a recalcitrant treatment target. The first data from true tau-targeting programs is just starting to come in, and while the first report (AbbVie's mAb in PSP) was negative, this does not necessarily predict the outcome from other trials, with Biogen's mAb trial looming large towards year-end. The neuroimmunological space has started to mature, with clinical stage programs underway from Denali/Sanofi and Alector/AbbVie, and this type of midstream focus offers the prospect of disease modification without having to precisely identify the upstream molecular culprit that initiates the disease process."

Among the 200+ programs assessed are those from: AbbVie/Alector, AC Immune, AgeneBio, Alkahest, Anavex, Aquinnah, Asceneuron, Axon-Neuroscience, Biogen, Cassava Sciences, Cognition Therapeutics, Cortexyme, Denali, Eisai, EIP Pharma, E-Scape, Genentech, Grifols, Intra-Cellular, Ionis, JNJ, Karuna, Klogene, Lilly, Lundbeck, Novartis, Oryzon, ProMIS, Roche, Syndesi, Takeda, TauRx, and Voyager. Cortexyme and Rodin Therapeutics each have a Company Review. Sidebars include coverage of the current state of the AD Biomarker art and an overview of the POC timelines for major AD programs. Commentary covers Novartis' damaging and untimely omissions around Zolgensma; the impending clash between Harmony and Jazz over narcolepsy; and Vanda 'reaping what they sowed' from the FDA.

The 83-page issue also includes a full review of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), including a breakdown of the complex heterogeneity within this umbrella category, with marked divergences in genotype and phenotypic signs. FTD therapeutic programs are evaluated, including those from AbbVie/Alector, Biogen, Aquinnah, and Wave Life Sciences/Takeda.

