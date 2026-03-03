Nia T. Hill Launches ODX Studios with Inaugural Immersive Movie Experience Featuring Paramount Pictures /DreamWorks Pictures Dreamgirls, Celebrating its 20th Anniversary

Jennifer Holliday, Grammy® and Tony® Award Winning Star of Broadway's Original

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nia T. Hill, Founder and CEO of ODX Studios, today announced the entertainment company will launch its inaugural immersive movie experience in Detroit, featuring Paramount Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures Oscar®-winning film Dreamgirls.

Partnering with studios, IP holders and brands to breathe new life into classic films, the ONE DROP EXPERIENCE (ODX) creates immersive, limited-run, live movie experiences — called Drops — in select cities across the country.

"Some companies drop sneakers, we drop films," says Hill. "I see ODX as a movement back to real community connection. When people come together for a shared experience, something powerful happens in that unspoken space."

ODX Studios' first Drop is in Detroit April 4–5 at the Music Hall Center for Performing Arts, featuring Paramount Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures Oscar® winning film Dreamgirls. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Dreamgirls stars Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose, Keith Robinson, Sharon Leal, Hinton Battle and Eddie Murphy. ODX will make Drops in cities including New York and Newark, Detroit, Atlanta, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.

Elevating the inaugural event is musical icon Jennifer Holliday — the original Broadway star of Dreamgirls, whose powerhouse performance earned her both a Tony® Award for Best Actress in a Musical and a Grammy® Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

"Bringing Jennifer Holliday's extraordinary talent to Detroit is an honor for all of us at ODX," says Hill, referencing this year's 20th anniversary of the film and 45th anniversary of the Broadway musical. "It's going to be unforgettable."

Holliday says she's humbled. "It's been 45 years since Dreamgirls debuted on Broadway and to still receive such an outpouring of enthusiasm, and to see its legacy continue, means the world to me."

A multi-hyphenate across entertainment, Hill is a Grammy®-winning songwriter, and a Cannes AmPav Award-winning documentarian, who is also adept at identifying cultural trends before they become mainstream. Early in her career, Hill produced gospel-centered musicals and stage plays, including Tyler Perry's first production, I Know I've Been Changed. That experience affirmed a core belief that continues to shape Hill's work today: live entertainment shared as a community experience creates lasting impact.

Enter ODX. As social media and streaming continue to reshape consumer habits, Hill and the ODX team see a growing demand for live, communal entertainment experiences.

Tony® Award-winning producer, arts advocate, and ODX board member Rob O'Neill says "fusing a beloved nostalgic film with live performance and immersive design creates the kind of boundary-breaking experience today's audiences are hungry for."

Emmy®, Grammy® and nine-time NAACP Image Award-winning actor and director, Blair Underwood, a longtime collaborator of Hill's and ODX board member says, "More than two decades ago, when we proved the viability of a straight to consumer distribution model, we believed in the power of gathering — of sitting shoulder to shoulder and seeing ourselves reflected in story, music, and movement," says Underwood. "This feels like a full-circle moment. It takes that same heartbeat and amplifies it for a new generation at a time when our community is hungry to feel seen, celebrated, and connected. ODX reminds us that shared experiences still matter — maybe now more than ever."

Actor-director Raven Simone, also a board member says, "I commend Nia and her team for crafting an experience that authentically resonates with our community while meaningfully honoring a powerful creative legacy. The vision, care, and intentional execution behind this initiative reflects the standard of excellence we strive to uphold as an organization, making it both a thoughtful achievement and something truly special."

Hill's Co-founder and Chairman of the Board at ODX Studios, Michael Derek Thomas, leads business strategy bringing decades of experience to scaling companies including ODX, which by design, is built to unlock long-tail value from studio film libraries and IPs. "By leveraging the proven appeal of cultural storytelling we're creating something that resonates with audiences, while delivering meaningful upside for rights holders," says Thomas.

ODX is built to spark real economic impact in every city where a Drop comes to life. Each experience is produced in partnership with local businesses—from fabrication and vendors to on‑site services—while spotlighting local performers in live shows. ODX also invests back into the community by supporting local nonprofit organizations. "Community engagement isn't just a value-add — it's part of our operating strategy," Thomas explains. "Our audiences and our partners benefit from our local integrations, and this symbiotic connection generates positive social and economic return in each city."

About ODX Studios

ODX Studios is a U.S.-based entertainment company founded by CEO Nia T. Hill, with Michael Derek Thomas serving as Co-founder and Chairman of the Board. In partnership with studios, rights holders and brands, ODX Studios re-releases classic movies as immersive, limited-run experiential events — called Drops — creating live, participatory movie-going experiences that expand audience engagement beyond traditional exhibition.

About Nia T. Hill

Nia T. Hill is an entrepreneur and entertainment visionary who works across the mediums of film, television, music and theater. Under her production company Strange Fruit Productions, Hill brokered a landmark deal with Viacom, Inc. managing a $240 million programming budget that helped shape a new era of unscripted and faith-forward television series including Family Crews, Vindicated, and Sunday Best. Hill garnered a 250% return on investment in a theatrical distribution partnership with Will Smith and Mark Cuban's company Magnolia Pictures, for the film The Seat Filler, which continues to generate revenue today. An award-winning songwriter and filmmaker, Hill has written the upcoming autobiographical musical I'm Every Woman, about the life of legendary music icon Chaka Khan. It debuts in London in spring 2026.

About Michael Derek Thomas

Michael Derek Thomas is Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of ODX Studios, where he embarks on the next stage of his career journey. At ODX, Thomas leads business strategy bringing years of experience as an enterprise-level leader and strategic advisor working with founders, executive teams, for-profit and nonprofit boards. Thomas is scaling the company into a premier alternative distribution company. Previously, he served as the Chief Strategy Officer for both EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and Galway Holdings over the course of 14 years, where he was instrumental in building, growing, and transforming Galway Holdings into a multi-billion-dollar financial services holding company with a portfolio of successful distribution intermediary companies.

