Niagara Bottling to expand warehouse facility in Temple, Texas

Temple Economic Development Corporation

25 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

Beverage supplier investing $48 million, creating 14 jobs 

TEMPLE, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) announced today that Niagara Bottling, LLC (Niagara) will invest $48 million to expand its existing facility in Temple, Texas. The project will include a warehouse build, which will result in the creation of a minimum of 14 jobs.

Niagara Bottling Line
"We are excited about what this expansion means for both Temple and Niagara, a strong member of our community's growing food and beverage industry thanks to its growing operations over the past few years," said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple EDC. "Temple is a prime location for food and beverage companies, with national brands and homegrown businesses alike."

Since 2019, Niagara has been flourishing in Temple, Texas. The company first established at Temple Industrial Park with a $90 million investment. Niagara expanded again in Temple in 2020 thanks to the talented workforce, accessible location, and infrastructure.

"Niagara Bottling is very excited to establish a new logistics center in Temple, Texas," commented Brian Hess, Executive Vice President. "This facility will allow Niagara to manage the distribution of new beverage products and serve important customers throughout the region.  We appreciate the support provided to us by the City of Temple and the Temple EDC.  The highly competitive and attractive location, transportation infrastructure and workforce, have helped fuel an important partnership between Niagara and the community. We look forward to continuing to grow and succeed together."

Family-owned and operated since 1963, Niagara is a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S. focused on innovative packaging design, vertical integration, and high-tech manufacturing.

Niagara is in good company in Temple, alongside other food and beverage companies that also call the city home. Leading Texas grocer H-E-B, food and beverage supply chain leader McLane Company, and national retailer Walmart all have significant operations in Temple, Texas.

To learn more about this project and sites available in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com. Search open jobs at Niagara's Temple facility.

ABOUT TEMPLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

ABOUT NIAGARA BOTTLING, LLC
Family owned and operated since 1963, Niagara Bottling is a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S., providing healthy hydration for the entire family at a value, Now That's Refreshing®. For more information, visit NiagaraWater.com.

