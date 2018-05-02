Niagara Conservation Welcomes the World to the Water Revolution with Bold Rebrand

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8314551-niagara-water-efficient-smart-toilet/

With a flush that works better and wastes nothing, installing a Niagara toilet is perhaps one of the smartest decisions people can make for both their home and the planet. In its new campaign, Niagara is showcasing that even though people can unknowingly make dumb decisions every day, having a Niagara toilet is an easy way to make a smart choice.

"At Niagara, we believe that everyday ingenuity can answer the global water crisis, and small decisions can make a world of difference," said Carl Wehmeyer, executive vice president, Niagara Conservation. "We also believe that choosing a toilet that both saves the environment and puts cash back in your wallet, though a no-brainer, is the smartest decision someone can make."

The (ahem) bottom line is that, in a time where people around the world are bracing for drought, it's never been more essential to get smart about water consumption. And Niagara is helping people to amplify their positive impact, with their new "Save a Drip. Give a Drop." initiative, that sends a portion of every purchase to charities working to combat the water crisis. That's less water weighing down utility bills and being sucked out of local water sources, and more water going to the people and places that need it most.

Niagara's roster of toilets that transforms everyday acts into a powerful force for saving green includes:

Niagara's original, single-flush model is ultra-efficient and low-maintenance, using only 0.8 gallons per each whisper-quiet flush. The Original™ Dual Flush: This dual-flush works better and wastes nothing, using either 0.5 or 0.95 gallons per flush – your choice!

This dual-flush works better and wastes nothing, using either 0.5 or 0.95 gallons per flush – your choice! The Phantom™: Eco-chic, the Phantom uses only 0.8 gallons per flush. It makes a modern addition to bathrooms with a lean silhouette, a narrow tank and smooth, skirted bowl.

Eco-chic, the Phantom uses only 0.8 gallons per flush. It makes a modern addition to bathrooms with a lean silhouette, a narrow tank and smooth, skirted bowl. The Nano™: The latest from Niagara, the Nano has a compact design ideal for tight spaces or tiny homes. This dual flush toilet uses an average of only 0.6 gallons per flush, making it one of the most efficient toilets on the planet.

To learn more about Niagara's new campaign and how to get a front row seat to the water revolution, head here.

About Niagara Conservation

Niagara Conservation is driven by a purpose of saving the world's water through everyday ingenuity. Niagara has re-engineered the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet. Founder and President William Cutler established Niagara Conservation in 1977 and the company is still family owned. Headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 800-831-8383.

