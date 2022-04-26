Niagara Falls and the Helmsley Building Shine Green for World Lyme Day

Project Lyme first lit the Helmsley Building in 2021, beginning an ongoing partnership for World Lyme Day and Lyme Awareness Month. This year, Project Lyme has expanded its reach to Niagara Falls, a group of three waterfalls at the southern end of Niagara Gorge bordering New York State and Ontario, Canada, bringing Lyme disease awareness to viewers throughout New York, Canada, and across social media.

In the United States, 476,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year. Despite staggering numbers of yearly case estimates and scientific proof that Lyme disease can develop into a debilitating long-term illness, Lyme disease remains underfunded and largely misunderstood. Lighting this landmark signals that this invisible epidemic matters to millions and that tick prevention is critical to prevent devastating outcomes.

"Lyme and other tick-borne diseases can be devastating to patients and families. They can destroy childhoods, careers, relationships, and savings. They can even end lives. The more we raise awareness, the more lives we will save," said Jennifer Hoffmann, Programming Director of Project Lyme and Board Member of Generation Lyme . "For a patient community that's suffered in the dark for too long, lighting these landmarks green signals representation, support, and help on the horizon."

Niagara Falls and the Helmsley Building have the potential to raise attention to the realities of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, including necessary prevention measures, diagnostic testing issues, and critical patient needs. Tick populations are expanding into new areas of the country, and the risk of contracting a tick-borne infection is higher than ever. Raising public awareness to prevent transmission is crucial.

Project Lyme's mission is to eradicate the epidemic of tick-borne diseases through awareness and education, support of cutting-edge science, and advocacy for solutions to end patient suffering. For inquiries or photos of the lighting, you can contact us at [email protected] . For more information about the organization, its mission, or tick-borne disease, visit our website at projectlyme.org .

