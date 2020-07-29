Niagara Networks and Viewtinet Enable Quality of Experience and Availability of Large Country-Wide Education Network in Latin America

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that Niagara Networks Bypass Switches combined with Viewtinet appliances for Quality of Service (QoS) TCP optimization and smart analytics now ensure the speed, quality and availability for a country-wide education network in Latin America. The education network faced considerable challenges maintaining quality services with increasing student and educator loads, particularly with sizable increases in video, real-time and latency-sensitive traffic. The combination of Niagara Networks and Viewtinet enable the education network to stay ahead of demand and scale for future growth.

"Nation-wide education network with dispersed users tend to be challenging, putting immense strain on IT operations team," said Zeev Draer, vice president of marketing, Niagara Networks. "Niagara Networks and Viewtinet join forces to solve these challenges and provide traffic analysis and network optimization for improved user experience and complete visibility and conformance of operational KPIs in carrier grade high availability architecture."

The Niagara Networks provides an agile deployment capability for multiple networking and security solutions to optimally access network traffic. It enables the Viewtinet appliance to operate in-line and ensures that traffic will automatically failover without interruption regardless of any abnormal scenario to achieve maximum network uptime. The combination also ensures a highly scalable solution for future growth and changes.

"The combination of Viewtinet and Niagara Networks helps turn the tables on network demands so that NetOps teams proactively stay ahead of challenges," said Rafael Rasilla, business development manager, Viewtinet. "Now this education network can confidently serve the constantly growing and changing needs of its users without having to always scramble or play catch up."

With the combined Niagara Networks and Viewtinet solution the education network can:

Understand everything that is happening in the network

Measure applications SLAs, QoE metrics and KPIs

Improve quality of experience of all the users, including encrypted traffic

Apply traffic shaping to protect critical applications

Avoid bottlenecks

Improve WiFi performance by 100%

Ensure carrier-class availability, even in the event of a system failure

Have flexibility for deploying other solutions via a multitenant interface

