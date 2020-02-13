Niagara Networks Creates Technology Partner Program for Agile Deployments of Networking and Security Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks today announced the creation of its Open Visibility Platform™ Technology Partners Program. The program extends the value of its platform for agile deployments of solutions on an organization's network to fully utilize its technical capabilities and benefits and highlight them with co-marketing efforts. The Open Visibility Platform™ empowers advanced network security, network monitoring and performance management solutions with intelligent traffic delivery and a completely open, unconstrained environment for hosting any virtualized application. With our partners, we now offer important capabilities leading to the creation of new security solutions and help deliver better results in an agile and elastic framework.

"The Open Visibility Platform sets a new standard by creating a strategic deployment point that finally brings complete openness and agility for networking and security solutions," said Zeev Draer, vice president of Marketing, Niagara Networks. "The Technology Partner Program extends and enhances the value of the Open Visibility Platform and promotes new and diverse solutions that take full advantage of its power and capabilities."

The Technology Partner program encourages more complete use of the platform's intelligent network traffic processing and delivery to each networking and security solution, including TLS decryption, de-duplication, IPFIX data extraction and data masking. With the Open Visibility Platform, security and networking solutions are no longer impacted by the performance overhead required to perform them individually, nor do they require operational expertise in those areas. Instead, individual solutions can focus on their own core functionality and not face performance limitations.

Niagara Networks enables organizations to host any third-party vendor offering (e.g., security, monitoring, logging, and troubleshooting applications). Customized "home-grown," proprietary and "black box" solutions can now be deployed in a matter of minutes. The platform also enables on-demand or ad-hoc solutions, such as those needed for specialized troubleshooting, testing or audits conducted by independent consultants. Optimized solutions resulting from the Technology Partner Program may take fuller advantage of the Open Visibility Platform, although any solution provider can capitalize on these abilities whether or not they are in the program.

As part of today's announcement, L7 Defense is releasing a solution developed within the partner program framework that brings Zero Trust security to API communication across an organization's network. The L7 Defense application runs on the Open Visibility Platform and receives exactly the network bandwidth it needs to perform optimally. "The Open Visibility Platform enables L7 Defense API Security solution to be strategically deployed on the network and ensures it receives the bandwidth required to perform optimally," said Yisrael Gross, co-founder and Vice President of Business Development at L7 Defense. "Our joint solutions can rapidly and easily add the means to prevent attackers from compromising APIs to gain undetected access to networks."

In addition, Allegro Packets is in the process of releasing its standalone Allegro Network Multimeter diagnostic appliance to accelerate network analysis and network troubleshooting using traffic delivered by the Open Visibility Platform. An announcement will be forthcoming.

The partner program has already onboarded seven companies for mission-critical projects, and 20 others are already in process. Over the next several months, Niagara Networks expects to see announcements from many other companies announcing that their specific solutions have been optimized and take advantage of the abilities of the Open Visibility Platform.

