Niagara Networks Showcases Its Open Visibility Platform on ShowNet at Interop Tokyo 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, the network visibility layer pioneer, today announced that it successfully showcased its Open Visibility Platform for on-demand, optimized intelligent network solutions on the ShowNet at Interop Tokyo 2019 earlier this month. The platform can accommodate advanced security and network performance and monitoring applications from any third-party vendor.

Under the security theme of the ShowNet, Niagara Networks contributed its modular multipurpose visibility N2 system with Packetron and high port density 4432 network packet brokers (www.niagaranetworks.com/products/network-packet-brokers). Live network traffic from 8 x 100 Gigabits per second TAPS were sent to the 4432 for traffic aggregation and processed by the Packetron in the N2 2845 for deduplication. The deduplicated traffic was then replicated and load balanced across to multiple 40/100G monitoring and security tools to ensure stable and safe network connectivity for the exhibit booths and visitors during the show.

"Qualifying for ShowNet at Interop Tokyo 2019 remains a worldwide industry standard for interoperability and performance," said Ken Hashimoto, Interop Tokyo ShowNet NOC Team member. "It was a wonderful experience to work with the Niagara Networks products and their team for successfully running on ShowNet and helping drive innovation and education."

Interop Tokyo and ShowNet has been renowned as a showcase for demonstrating interoperability of the latest comprehensive network and internet solutions since 1994. These include sessions on trends in technology and business utilization of advanced network and internet solutions. This year, over 155,000 visitors attended Interop Tokyo 2019 and participated in the different activities and sessions including in the ShowNet tour and ShowNet stages.

"We are proud of our contribution to the ShowNet and our ability to meet some of the most advanced demands and expectations anywhere," said Adnan Ansari, Vice President of Sales, APAC, Niagara Networks. "Interop Tokyo 2019 validated our ability to offer an open platform for any third-party security and monitoring applications to easily plug in to the network using high speeds and capacities. Our role at Interop Tokyo 2019 prominently introduces us to the Japanese market under the leadership of Katsumi Kato as our new Japan Country Sales Manager."

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks pioneered the Open Visibility Platform to easily provide on-demand, optimized intelligent network solutions. Its high-performance network visibility and traffic delivery solutions enable the seamless operation of security, performance management and network monitoring solutions. A former division of Interface Masters, Niagara Networks provides all the building blocks for an advanced Visibility Layer at all data rates up to 100Gb, including taps, bypass elements, packet brokers and a unified management layer. Thanks to its integrated in-house capabilities and tailor-made development cycle, Niagara Networks are agile in responding to market trends and in meeting the customized needs of service providers, enterprise, data centers and government agencies.

