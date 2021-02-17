Niagara Networks Wins CyberSecured 2020 Award for Enterprise Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks , the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that it has won a CyberSecured 2020 Award for Enterprise Security for its breakthrough in bringing much-needed agility and flexibility to security teams. Niagara Network's Open Visibility Platform enables fast, frictionless deployments of security and networking tools and provides extensive network visibility.

Having achieved the award, the Niagara Networks Open Visibility Platform is featured on the Security Today website and will also be recognized in CyberSecured e-news from 1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group. According to the magazine, "The CyberSecured Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of cybersecurity."

Serving as an open deployment hub, the Open Visibility Platform hosts security solutions directly on the Network Packet Broker appliance and provides it with the appropriate, pre-processed, and decrypted network traffic to deliver comprehensive content visibility and control to SecOps. The Open Visibility Platform brings critically needed agility with less threat of internal roadblocks.

Unlike many cybersecurity and networking products, Niagara Networks products are designed and manufactured in Silicon Valley. They are removed from the specter of compromise or interference from nation states or bad actors in various countries around the world.

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments.

Our solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks.

For more information: www.niagaranetworks.com

SOURCE Niagara Networks Inc

