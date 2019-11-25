Niagara Parks Commission Selects Unit4's People Experience Cloud Suite to Enable Greater Performance Agility

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a cloud leader in people-based ERP, today announced that the Niagara Parks Commission, an operational enterprise of the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, has signed a 10-year SaaS contract for Unit4's People Experience Suite.

As a legacy organization with established processes, Niagara Parks was looking to modernize its current practices as well as implement a new financial system to facilitate enhanced reporting, efficient processing, and strong internal controls, along with increased transparency for cost management.

To meet these needs, Niagara Parks selected Unit4's People Experience Suite – including Unit4 Business World ERP, Financials, Procurement and Unit4 Prevero Financial Planning & Analytics, that combines artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics and will provide Niagara Parks with deep operational insights. Unit4 Business World is a people-centric Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution that helps institutions of all sizes manage finances, improve budget planning and analysis, all under a unified and easy to integrate solution. Unit4 Business World will help Niagara Parks re-engineer its existing processes and controls, and update its existing financial management system.

"While we were evaluating how we could automate our legacy processes, we looked for an agile solution that would easily integrate into multiple vendor solutions to seamlessly refresh our existing financial and operational planning," said David Adames, CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission. "We are pleased to have a solution that uncovers real-time financial and people insights so we can focus our energy on our real purpose and business objectives."

"With digital transformation taking center stage, today's organizations require people-centric solutions that adapt to critical business needs helping to develop informed plans to meet their customers' demands," said Andy Brockhoff, North America Regional President at Unit4. "We are delivering solutions that deliver a better People Experience, eliminating time consuming tasks while providing real-time insights that improve efficiency, accuracy, consistency and compliance across customer organizations."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from students and professionals to the public servants and non-profits doing good in the world. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/thepeopleexperience , follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

About Niagara Parks Commission

Since its establishment in 1885, Niagara Parks has remained a self-financed agency of the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism & Culture Industries, entrusted to preserve and protect the land surrounding Niagara Falls and the Niagara River. Today, Niagara Parks boasts gardens, a horticulture school, recreation, golf courses, restaurants, heritage and historic sites, gift shops and, of course, Niagara Falls. In short, natural landscapes, history, family fun, hiking, culinary delights, attractions and adventure.

