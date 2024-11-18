NIAID Exercises Option to Continue Preclinical Development of Bolder BioTechnology's BBT-059 IL-11 Analog to Treat Acute Radiation Syndrome

BOULDER, Colo. , Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. announced today that the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has exercised its option to fund the second year of Contract NIH-BAA-75N93023C00011, entitled "Advanced development of BBT-059 as a radiation medical countermeasure for dosing up to 48h post exposure." The main goals of the two-year contract are to complete GMP manufacturing, preclinical safety studies, and other activities to enable filing an Investigational New Drug Application with the United States Food and Drug Administration to begin testing BBT-059 in humans. The total value of the contract is $3,079,369. Receipt of the entire contract award is contingent upon the continued achievement of certain technical and business milestones.

Additional information about the NIAID Radiation and Nuclear Countermeasures Program and contract awards can be found here: https://globalbiodefense.com/2023/07/09/niaid-awards-multiple-contracts-for-radiation-medical-countermeasures-and-biodosimetry-devices/

About Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute Radiation Syndrome is a collection of illnesses that occurs following exposure to high doses of ionizing radiation within a short period of time, such as might occur following an accident at a nuclear power plant or detonation of a nuclear weapon. Bone marrow, which is where most new blood cells are formed, is one of the most radiation-sensitive tissues, and subjects acutely exposed to high doses of radiation typically develop bone marrow aplasia and severe neutropenia (low numbers of neutrophils) and thrombocytopenia (low numbers of platelets) within days to weeks of exposure. Many subjects die during this time period from infections due to a lack of neutrophils or from uncontrolled bleeding due to a lack of platelets. BBT-059 has been shown to promote bone marrow regeneration, accelerate platelet and neutrophil recovery, and improve survival in preclinical models of Acute Radiation Syndrome.

About Bolder BioTechnology

We are a clinical stage biotechnology company using advanced protein engineering and bioconjugation technologies to create easier to use, safer and more efficacious protein therapeutics for the treatment of human diseases. For additional information about Bolder BioTechnology, Inc., please visit www.bolderbio.com.

The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of Bolder BioTechnology and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH or NIAID.

