Nia's Global Community Launches Fundraiser to Support Empowerment and Choice in Honor of National Go Barefoot Day on June 1

Leading the way in barefoot fitness for nearly 40 years, Nia's global community believes everyone has the right to choose if and when to move barefoot - local fundraisers will help empower the millions who live without shoes around the world

PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Go Barefoot Day on June 1, Nia , the original pioneer of mind-body fusion barefoot fitness, today announced that its global community of teachers and practitioners will host fundraisers across the world, benefitting Soles4Souls . The global non-profit organization partners with women's shelters, veterans organizations, children's programs and schools to provide shoes and clothing to those who need it most. The events will begin on June 1 with a free, public class led by Nia trainer and teacher, Ann Christiansen , in support of empowerment and choice when it comes to moving barefoot.

Nia Barefoot Class

Nia has led the way in barefoot fitness for nearly four decades. While science has shown tremendous benefits in being barefoot – including improving balance and awareness, relieving body pain and building foot and ankle strength – the Nia community recognizes the privilege of being able to CHOOSE if and when to move barefoot.

"Millions of children and adults living without shoes around the world do not have this choice," said Debbie Rosas, founder of Nia. "Shoes provide a plethora of benefits, including opening up opportunities for school and work that are otherwise unavailable. At Nia, we want to do our part to empower people and help them acquire at least one pair of shoes they can use in their daily lives, when and if they choose."

Nia is a holistic fitness practice that addresses body, mind and soul, with teachers and practitioners worldwide who are passionate about all aspects of self care as well as community connection. With its strong community focus and belief in confidence, connection and empowerment, Rosas says the Barefoot Day fundraiser is a perfect fit for Nia. She says participating Nia teachers will host fundraisers to benefit Soles4Souls.

To learn more or make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/NiaFundraising . To sign up for the free, public Nia class, visit https://nianow.com/barefoot-day .

About Nia

Nia is a holistic fitness practice addressing each aspect of life - body, mind and soul. Combining dance, martial arts and mindfulness, Nia has nearly 40 years of experience helping individuals' condition, strengthen and self-heal the body while transforming the mind, emotions and spirit. Today, Nia classes are available across the world led by Nia-certified teachers' trainers in-person, online, or virtually with Nia® On Demand. To learn more and find a class nearby, visit nianow.com .

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

RACHEL SHAYKIN

MEKKY MEDIA RELATIONS

847-331-5861

[email protected]

SOURCE Nia