nib mor® Announces Product Rebrand Along with New Packaging

STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nib mor , known for their certifiably indulgent organic dark chocolate, announced a brand new logo and upgraded packaging. The redesign reinforces their position as the go-to, crowd-pleasing, yes-able snack that the whole family can enjoy.

With certifications including USDA Organic, Gluten-free, Plant-based, Vegan, Kosher, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and Non-GMO project verified, nib mor is perfect for anyone who has a passion for eating well and doing so sustainably.

With growing consumer demand for lower sugar, lower calorie organic dark chocolate that tastes amazing and has unique toppings, nib mor is redesigning their packaging with vibrant colors and unique iconography to appeal to their family-focused audience.

Each visual element of the redesign is meant to differentiate the brand in the snacking chocolate category while also communicating its craveability. The modernized logo and eye-catching color palette of the packaging will pop on store shelves and also convey a sense of fun while conveying the appetite appeal of the mouth-watering chocolate.

"The whole design is meant to reinforce the brand's mission of providing consumers a snackable, yes-able, permissible indulgence at a single glance," said Prabha Cheemalapati , CEO of nib mor. "As we've started sharing the new packaging more broadly, the feedback we've received has been incredibly positive."

Dollar sales of the brand's snacking bags were up nearly 30 percent in 2020 and their e-commerce sales increased by more than 50 percent. With their new packaging design being phased in online and on-shelf, nib mor is expecting to build even more momentum in 2021.

Consumers can already see the new packaging on nib mor's website. Over the month of April, it will be phased into retailers such as Sprouts , Whole Foods , Wegmans , and more .

nib mor can be found in the chocolate aisle at a store near you . For more information or to keep up with the brand, please follow their Instagram @nibmor or visit their website at shopnibmor.com .

About nib mor:

nib mor is an organic dark chocolate brand on a mission to make guilt-free snacking chocolate the whole family can enjoy. The perfect blend of simple and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, nib mor's chocolates are shareable better-for-you snacks that taste like honest-to-goodness treats. Founded on a passion for eating well and sustainably, the brand offers chocolates that families can enjoy with a clear conscience. nib mor leads the way when it comes to well-being credentials: USDA Organic, Gluten-free, Plant Based, Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and for their drinking chocolates, Fair Trade Certified.

