nib mor® Expands Distribution and Launches at BJ's Wholesale Clubs

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a chocolate takeover just in time for the holidays! nib mor , known for their certifiably indulgent organic dark chocolate and hot cocoa, has expanded their distribution into over 200 BJ's Wholesale Clubs. The new distribution will span the Club's stores across 17 states in the Eastern US.

nib mor; Organic Dark Chocolate, Cacao Nibs

After a full brand redesign in 2021 to reinforce the brand's message as the go-to, guilt-free, shareable snack that the whole family can enjoy, nib mor is excited to now offer BJ's Wholesale Club shoppers one of their best-selling snacking chocolate flavors as an everyday item.

nib mor's Organic Sea Salt snacking squares are made with the brand's signature dark chocolate and topped with crunchy, chewy toasted cacao nibs and a sprinkle of sea salt. The 14 oz. bags feature the brand's mouth-watering snacking squares. With less than 3g of sugar per square, they're a yes-able snack the whole family can enjoy!

Given nib mor's impressive certifications, including USDA Organic, Certified Gluten-Free, Plant-Based, Certified Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Rainforest Alliance Certified, it will be no surprise that the brand can be found in BJ's better-for-you snacking section.

"We're thrilled to offer one of our best-selling flavors in our newly designed packaging to BJ's Wholesale Club customers who are seeking out organic, better-for-you treats," says Ross Rutherford, Vice President of Sales for nib mor. "Distribution at BJ's is an important step in our continuing retail expansion, and we could not be more excited!"

nib mor can be found in the better-for-you chocolate section at a store near you or online at Amazon or nibmor.com. For more information or to keep up with the brand, please follow their Instagram @nibmor or visit their website at nibmor.com .

About nib mor:

nib mor is an organic chocolate brand on a mission to make guilt-free snacking chocolate the whole family can enjoy. The perfect blend of simple and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, nib mor's chocolates are shareable, better-for-you snacks that taste like honest-to-goodness treats. Founded on a passion for eating well and sustainably, the brand offers chocolates and hot cocoas that families can enjoy with a clear conscience. nib mor leads the way when it comes to well-being credentials: USDA Organic, Gluten-free, Plant Based, Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and for their hot cocoa, Fair Trade Certified.

