nib mor® to Attend Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis

STAMFORD, Conn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nib mor, known for their certifiably indulgent organic dark chocolate, will be attending this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo, showcasing their better-for-you snacking chocolates. Expo attendees can stop by nib mor's booth (Booth #20117), at the Indiana Conference Center, and sample the brand's offerings from June 23-25, 2021.

nibmor nibmor

nib mor will be debuting their newly redesigned logo and packaging for the first time. The redesign reinforces their position as the go-to, crowd-pleasing, yes-able snack that the whole family can enjoy. The new packaging features vibrant colors and unique iconography showcasing the brand's credentials in a playful way.

All of nib mor's current products will be on display at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, including:

Snacking Bags: Squares of certifiably indulgent organic dark chocolate in Sea Salt, Tart Cherry, Blueberry, Extra Dark, Mint, and Original varieties.

Snack Size Bars: Individually wrapped bars of organic dark chocolate in the same iconic flavors, perfect for snacking.

Hot Cocoa: Organic drinking cocoa in Original and Mint flavors.

"We're really excited to share nib mor's new look at the Sweets & Snacks Expo this year. The timing is great as the new packaging is just beginning to roll into stores," said Prabha Cheemalapati, CEO of nib mor. "We'll have samples of our Snack Size bars ready for attendees to taste so everyone can get a chance to see why we call it certifiably indulgent dark chocolate!"

In May, nib mor received a Silver sofi™ Award in the Chocolate Candy category from the Specialty Food Association, selected from nearly 1,500 entries. Judged on flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation, a sofi Award signifies that nib mor is an extraordinary product and the brand is excited to be attending the Sweets & Snacks Expo on the heels of this win.

nib mor has had a strong start to the year with sales up +45% on its snacking bag portfolio, in SPINS Natural + Grocery Channels. Hot cocoa sales have been up considerably this year +24% vs. year-ago. "We've seen big momentum coming into 2021 and we're excited to continue to grow our footprint. Our retail partners, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Whole Foods Florida and Costco give us a national footprint. And we're working hard to add even more doors," added VP of Sales, Ross Rutherford.

nib mor can be found in the chocolate aisle at a store near you or online at Amazon or shopnibmor.com. For more information or to keep up with the brand, please follow their Instagram @nibmor or visit their website at shopnibmor.com.

About nib mor:

nib mor is an organic dark chocolate brand on a mission to make guilt-free snacking chocolate the whole family can enjoy. The perfect blend of simple and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, nib mor's chocolates are shareable, better-for-you snacks that taste like honest-to-goodness treats. Founded on a passion for eating well and sustainably, the brand offers chocolates that families can enjoy with a clear conscience. nib mor leads the way when it comes to well-being credentials: USDA Organic, Gluten-free, Plant Based, Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and for their drinking chocolates, Fair Trade Certified.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Jakush

[email protected]

(630) 359-1827

SOURCE nib mor

Related Links

http://www.shopnibmor.com

