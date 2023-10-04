Nibble Health Launches "Simple Bill," Medical Bill Intelligence for Employees

News provided by

Nibble Health

04 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Along with zero-cost healthcare financing, Nibble is building a new healthcare payments co-pilot for the workforce

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nibble Health, a healthcare payments company, today announced the launch of a new medical bill intelligence product called "Simple Bill."

At least 50% of employees in the US defer healthcare because of cost. Nibble Health debuted in late 2022 with zero-cost healthcare financing as an employee benefit, enabling employees to pay medical bills in no-interest, no-fee installments over time. By removing upfront cost as a barrier to care, Nibble creates a safety net for employees and enables companies to lower overall medical costs while increasing employee satisfaction.

The launch of Simple Bill provides another type of safety net to Nibble users: medical bill transparency. Within the Nibble App, employees can now upload an itemized medical bill and submit it for instant analysis. Nibble then uses a nationally recognized set of medical coding standards to immediately detect logical coding errors and cross-check charges against local and national pricing sources. If errors and expensive prices are found, Nibble provides tools for employees to seamlessly share that information with their healthcare provider to self-advocate and bring down the cost of the bill. Once the bill is settled, employees can then use Nibble to finance the final bill over a long period of time–always with no interest or fees.

"By some estimates, up to 80% of hospital bills contain coding errors," says Co-Founder and CTO, Phil Markunas. "Right now no one understands their medical bills. The doctor's office doesn't know how much they're charging relative to other providers in the area; patients don't know if there are errors on their bills; and very few people other than medical experts know what the technical terms mean on their bills. We're still in the dark ages of medical billing.

"Nibble Health is changing that by providing radical transparency on every itemized medical bill from your doctor or your dentist. We've always viewed healthcare financing as the centerpiece around which we can build a suite of services that help employees navigate paying for care, and providing intelligence tools was a natural extension of the platform we've built. Understanding their medical bill–the errors, the costs, and the procedures–is the first step patients can take to make better and more cost-efficient healthcare choices."

Founded in 2021 by Phil Markunas and Steven Greene, Nibble Health is backed by Wing Venture Capital, Tiger Global Management, A* Capital, Expa, Lorimer Ventures, Friale, and angels across the healthcare and financial services sectors.

The company, whose name was inspired by the idea of taking small bites out of large bills, is tackling the $365 billion of out-of-pocket healthcare expenses incurred by Americans each year and providing a vital benefit that directly ties financial wellness to physical wellness.

To explore further, please visit https://www.nibblehealth.com/

About Nibble Health

Nibble Health is a healthcare payments company protecting employees and their families from unexpected healthcare expenses.

Press Inquiries:
Society22
Kristen Shea
929-367-8993
[email protected]

SOURCE Nibble Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.