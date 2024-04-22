Nibble Health Re-Launches As Standard Practice to Transform Medical Practice Operations

The voice-AI platform uses innovative technology to help practices generate more revenue, faster

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Practice , a voice-AI platform for medical practices, today announced its official launch since pivoting from Nibble Health in December 2023. Co-founded by Steven Greene and Phil Markunas, Standard Practice automates medical practices' outbound calls to insurance and pharmacies. It offers medical providers a transformative solution that drives revenue while significantly alleviating their administrative burden.

Steven and Phil initially founded Nibble Health in 2021 as a zero-cost healthcare financing product, raising $8.5M from Wing, Tiger Global, A* Capital, and Expa to change how employees pay for healthcare. However, in working with countless physicians, medical practice owners and their staff, they discovered a different gap in the market – the amount of time medical practices spend on the phone each day making outbound calls.

Over 1 million healthcare professionals spend 4.5 hours each day on the phone. 90% of practice leaders report staff shortages in billing departments, and 80% of specialty physicians report that insurance interactions either always or often delay access to care. Especially at independent medical offices, an endless queue of outbound calls falls on short-staffed teams who take time away from patients to handle paperwork.

With today's launch, select medical providers will get access to Standard Practice's platform and AI agent, which uses a human-sounding voice to tactically complete outbound calls as an employee would, all without a staff member having to sit on the phone. The agent dials, waits on hold, navigates IVR menus, presents information, and responds in real time. It can complete calls for prior authorization, claims management, doctor credentialing, medication checks, and many other use-cases, so medical practices can make more money, reduce costs, and focus on more strategic work.

"Standard Practice isn't just a voice tool. It's a new foundational component of practice operations," said c0-founder & CTO Phil Markunas. "We've built a system that can adapt to different payor requirements, ingest documents, make hundreds of calls at once, and become smarter with each action. We give practices access to vast operational resources and domain expertise with the push of a button, and at a fraction of the price it would take for them to build these processes in-house."

In development since December, early feedback on Standard Practice has been overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the platform's flexibility, lifelike conversational rhythm, and intelligence when responding to complex questions. Additionally, Standard Practice's commitment to data security is reflected in its HIPAA-compliant technology stack, ensuring the protection of sensitive patient information.

"Every once in a while you experience a new product that gives you a glimpse into the future of healthcare. This is one of those times," said co-founder and CEO Steven Greene. "Every medical office in the country should be using Standard Practice to automate their outbound calling to insurance. There is no reason a person should pick up the phone to make insurance calls when software can accomplish the same task while also providing a massive financial benefit."

Today, Standard Practice launches with its first cohort of practices ranging from small independent providers to large private equity backed consortiums across dermatology, cardiology, GI, and physical therapy. By democratizing access to cutting-edge technology and world-class administrative workflows, Standard Practice empowers medical providers to go on the offensive and grow with maximum speed and efficiency.

About Standard Practice

Standard Practice is voice AI for medical practices. We automate all outbound calls to insurance and pharmacies so practices can get paid more, faster.

