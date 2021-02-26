Nibi Announces New Party and Event Games Application

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nibi today announced the launch of its event and party games app. The app offers customizable games for all event types creating engaging and highly interactive events. The internet is full of printable event games, but the hassle and cost of editing and printing these games can quickly become overwhelming -- adding to an already stressful party-planning process. Nibi solves this problem -- enabling its users to create events easily, invite guests, and add customized themed games such as wedding, bridal, or baby shower games, birthday or office party games, and more.

Nibi is the first-ever app for bridal shower and baby shower games! The app features popular bridal and baby shower games in a unique, modern, and enjoyable format. Popular games such as He Said/She Said, Find the Guest, Would She Rather, Two Truths and a Lie, Scavenger Hunt, Trivia, and more are sure to make any shower engaging and memorable.

No rule says an office party or happy hour with co-workers has to be awkward. Instead, with Nibi, office parties are more engaging, allowing co-workers to connect and share laughs. Games such as work-themed trivia, ice breakers, and more are original, simple, and great for making work events fun and highly engaging.

After creating an event, guests can send messages, share photos and videos, and create new connections like never before -- connecting with old friends and making new ones. Hosts can send instant messages to all guests using push notifications. The app also takes privacy seriously -- guests can block unwanted messages or turn off private messages completely.

The app is timely. Nibi was created to help people enjoy popular event games and participate in event activities despite social distancing and sanitary concerns. However, the app offers fun party activities under any circumstances going forward.

Nibi is free to use for small events. With the free option, users can create an event with up to 15 guests and two games. Add a custom event photo and access the event files for 30 days. Upgrade to premium for larger events with an unlimited number of guests and games. The event files will be accessible for 90 days.

