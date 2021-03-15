Nibmor Appoints Prabha Cheemalapati as CEO

STAMFORD, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nibmor , known for its certifiably indulgent organic dark chocolate, today announced Prabha Cheemalapati as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With certifications including USDA organic, gluten-free, plant-based, vegan, kosher, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and Non-GMO Project Verified, Nibmor appeals to the growing number of American households that have a passion for eating well and sustainably. In this position, Cheemalapati will lead a team of seasoned professionals on the path of establishing Nibmor as the go-to snacking chocolate brand.

Prabha Cheemalapati

Prabha comes to Nibmor with 20 years of industry experience, much of it in the better-for-you food and beverage space. Most recently, as Vice President of Marketing at Danone North America, she was the main business lead for some of the company's most successful brands, including Light & Fit and the breakthrough innovation Two Good, as well as Light & Free in Europe.

"It was clear from the moment that Prabha began working with us on Nibmor that she was the right person to take this business to the next level. She's a natural team builder and an excellent operator. The work she's done to modernize this brand and highlight its impressive list of credentials gives us confidence in her vision for Nibmor," said Marcel Bens, managing partner of Emil Capital Partners.

As CEO of Nibmor, Cheemalapati is taking over the business at a period of strong growth for the brand, both in brick and mortar retail and e-commerce. With national distribution at Sprouts and a strong presence in online retail, the brand is looking forward to an impactful 2021 led by a rebrand.

"I am beyond excited for the opportunity to turn Nibmor into a household name. I am a pro-level snacker with a sweet tooth, so there couldn't be a better combination of experiences for me than snacking chocolate. I'm proud to be running a company with such a strong ethic to bring better-for-you foods to the market," said Cheemalapati.

With Prabha at the helm, there are a lot of incredible things in the works for this crave-worthy snacking chocolate brand, including a rebrand of its current products in new packaging that highlights the products' credentials in a playful way. Nibmor will also be kicking off a marketing campaign that celebrates the snacking chocolates' guilt-free indulgence.

About Nibmor®:

Nibmor® is an organic chocolate brand on a mission to make guilt-free snacking chocolate the whole family can enjoy. The perfect blend of simple and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Nibmor's dark chocolates are shareable better-for-you snacks that taste like honest-to-goodness treats. Founded on a passion for eating well and sustainably, the brand offers chocolates that families can enjoy with a clear conscience. They lead the way when it comes to well-being credentials: organic, gluten-free, plant-based, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Rainforest Alliance certified, and for its drinking chocolates, Fair Trade Certified.

About Emil Capital Partners

Founded in 2011, Emil Capital Partners invests in early-stage growth companies in the consumer goods, consumer tech, retail, and digital media sectors. Since its inception, the fund has partnered with more than 30 companies through its value-add investment approach. Representative past and present portfolio companies include Bare Snacks®, TCHO, Chef's Plate, Persona, Ollie, Base Culture®, Cheribundi®, Nibmor®, Goodbelly®, Amour Vert, Zeel and Kidfresh. Emil Capital Partners has been recognized as one of the most active investors in the consumer space and continues to look for disruptive opportunities. The fund is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. For more information, please visit www.emilcapital.com .

