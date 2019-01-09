NIC Launches New Resources To Support Healthcare And Seniors Housing & Care Partnership

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) today launched a new digital resource to help leaders in the seniors housing & care and healthcare sectors understand and adapt to continued convergence in these sectors. As fee-for-service payment and delivery models continue to give way to value-based care, health insurers and providers are increasingly delivering services to high-need, high-cost seniors where they live to improve outcomes and reduce costs. The microsite is designed to inform and inspire collaboration among those actively involved in the care continuum for seniors, nearly 3 million of whom are living in seniors housing communities and skilled nursing facilities.

"It's becoming impossible to understand what's going to happen in seniors housing and healthcare without understanding the need for collaboration among healthcare organizations, payors and the seniors housing & care sector," said Bob Kramer, NIC founder and strategic advisor. "As value-based care drives healthcare services deeper into the communities that millions of frail elders call home, organizations need to consider how to position themselves for competitive advantage—failure to embrace new partnerships or discuss their value risks irrelevance as convergence continues to accelerate."

Seniorcare.NIC.org is a "one-stop shop" featuring curated content and the new Housing & Healthcare blog supporting NIC's view that the healthcare and seniors housing & care sectors must partner to succeed in an environment that prioritizes the best clinical outcomes at the lowest price. Busy executives, investors, owners, operators, and other stakeholders can use the site to explore emerging trends, gain insight from data and expert analysis, stay up to date on relevant news, learn about new opportunities and challenges, and remain current on the state of cross-silo collaboration as it becomes even more common across the country.

"NIC is committed to improving access and choice for America's seniors," said Brian Jurutka, NIC president and CEO. "By curating and sharing relevant, expert-driven content, we aim to give decision-makers valuable insights and perspectives as they explore new partnerships that enhance the quality of life for those living in seniors housing and care communities in the United States."

Resources available on the site include videotaped presentations, event information, news, and a "Housing & Healthcare" blog featuring analysis, commentary, interviews, and guest-written posts contributed by industry leaders.

The topic of collaboration between the seniors housing & care sector and healthcare will be further explored at the 2019 NIC Spring Conference in San Diego, Calif. Feb. 20-22, 2019. To learn more visit NICevent.org.

