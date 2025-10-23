NIC STOCK ALERT: HALPER SADEH LLC IS INVESTIGATING WHETHER THE MERGER OF NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. IS FAIR TO SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) and MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is fair to Nicolet shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Nicolet shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options

The investigation concerns whether Nicolet and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Nicolet shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Nicolet shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Nicolet shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

